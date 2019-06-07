Peterborough by-election – Lib Dem recovery on track

In the last two elections, Lib Dems have barely scraped 3% in Peterborough. Had the by-election happened 5 years ago, we’d have lost our deposit with no question.

This was not a seat where we have historically been a challenger. Going back to the 70s, our vote has been mid teens – 20%.

So the only way we would have had a chance of competing is if we’d thrown the kitchen sink at it. And we’d already used up our supply of kitchen sinks during the European campaign. We can’t, yet, do everything and it made sense to save our resources for something more winnable.

Our campaign was spirited, we had a great candidate in Beki Sellick and we quadrupled our vote. So it was a solid result for us. Thank you so much to the team who achieved a huge amount, led by Andy Sangar from Sheffield.

The result in full:

Peterborough by-election results: – Labour, Lisa Forbes: 10,484

– Brexit Party, Mike Greene: 9,801

– Conservatives, Paul Bristow: 7,243

– Lib Dems, Beki Sellick: 4,159 Results in full: https://t.co/PGEGUjAnOO pic.twitter.com/W4cnRSFkyP — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 7, 2019

There are huge falls in Labour and Conservative support and when we see the election expenses, I expect we’ll find that the Brexit lot poured money into the seat.

