Peterborough by-election – Lib Dem recovery on track

In the last two elections, Lib Dems have barely scraped 3% in Peterborough. Had the by-election happened 5 years ago, we’d have lost our deposit with no question.
This was not a seat where we have historically been a challenger. Going back to the 70s, our vote has been mid teens – 20%.
So the only way we would have had a chance of competing is if we’d thrown the kitchen sink at it. And we’d already used up our supply of kitchen sinks during the European campaign. We can’t, yet, do everything and it made sense to save our resources for something more winnable.
Our campaign was spirited, we had a great candidate in Beki Sellick and we quadrupled our vote. So it was a solid result for us. Thank you so much to the team who achieved a huge amount, led by Andy Sangar from Sheffield.
The result in full:
Peterborough by-election results:
– Labour, Lisa Forbes: 10,484
– Brexit Party, Mike Greene: 9,801
– Conservatives, Paul Bristow: 7,243
– Lib Dems, Beki Sellick: 4,159
Results in full: https://t.co/PGEGUjAnOO pic.twitter.com/W4cnRSFkyP
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 7, 2019
There are huge falls in Labour and Conservative support and when we see the election expenses, I expect we’ll find that the Brexit lot poured money into the seat.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
We must be careful. The Faragist came second in this one.
But they didn’t win – when the pundits seemed to be suggesting beforehand that they were home and dry.
I’m guessing the LD vote might not have been helped by tactical voting to keep the faragist out.
Meanwhile the Brecon and Radnor recall petition runs till 20 June….
I respectfully disagree with Caron. The party effectively abandoned Peterborough. My wife and I actually went for 2 1/2 days last weekend. All the seeds for a much better result were there, but with only around 40 people each day, achieving it was not possible.
Where were the exhortations to go and help? Why did I receive no emails urging me to go to Peterborough? Au contraire. People were being urged to go to Brecon and Radnor, where no election has yet been called!
To be fair, Vince, Jo and Ed went as did several of our new MEPs and right at the last minute, money was found for an extra, posted, leaflet, but really the party hierarchy had written Peterborough off and decided not to bother.
Sure, we were all tired after the locals and the Euro poll, but we were riding a wave and we allowed ourselves to fall off. The team in Peterborough were superb and in my opinion we let them down.
What might have beens are always highly speculative, but in this thoroughly worn out 69 year old Liberal Democrat’s view, the party should have thrown the kitchen sink at this by-election. We might not have won but we could have kept our high profile following the Euros and I fear it will now be business as usual and we will once again be ignored.