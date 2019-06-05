Jo’s Day – 5th June 2019

Today is World Environment Day and Jo welcomed the Waitrose plan to reduce packaging, something she has long campaigned for.

I've been advocating for reducing plastic packaging in our supermarkets for over a decade. This is an exciting move by @waitrose, showing business can be part of the solution for our biggest challenges.#WorldEnvironmentDay https://t.co/bvggi3ky1F — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 5, 2019

Then it was on to Peterborough to help by-election candidate Beki Sellick.

Fantastic to chat to @LibdemBeki about her campaign in Peterborough. She’s a fantastic community activist who is standing to help the @LibDems #StopBrexit. So if you can get along tomorrow, go and help! pic.twitter.com/3HUDIm9tJu — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 5, 2019

And in a video recorded at the Trump protest yesterday, she described Boris Johnson as what would have happened if Donald Trump had went to Eton.