Last chance to book for ALDC’s summer training weekend, 28-30 June

We are running three separate training events – for campaigners, councillors and Connect-users – across the weekend of 28-30 June in Staffordshire. We close our bookings in a week’s time (Tuesday 11 June), so please book now if you intend to come.

Summer Kickstart Weekend

Come along and bring a team if you’re serious about winning in 2020 – or you’re planning future election success in 2021 or beyond. The weekend caters for everyone; whatever your role in a campaign, and regardless of your experience. You’ll get tailored, professional advice; training and bespoke mentoring for your team from experienced campaigners and councillors. You’ll improve your campaigning skills and leave with a well-developed campaign plan ready for your next set of elections.

Find out more + book >>>

Councillors’ Weekend

The weekend is organised in partnership with the LGA Lib Dem Group and is packed full of sessions to improve your skills in your important roles as a councillor and campaigner. It’s for councillors new and old alike; council groups and individuals.

Find out more + book >>>

Connect Weekend

This course is best suited to those experienced with Connect who want to take their skills to the next level and become Connect super users. You’ll improve your existing skills and we’ll help you share your Connect knowledge with your local party/area.

Find out more + book >>>

All three training weekends are held at Yarnfield Park in Staffordshire , a dedicated training centre with leisure facilities and a bar. All food, accommodation and a three-course dinner with a guest speaker on the Saturday night are included in the price.

ALDC member price: £200 for a single room and £170 for a double room (per person).

Non-ALDC member price: £285 for a single room and £255 for a double room per person. It’s cheaper to join us and book our member rate.

Motivate Training Day Summer Programme

We are also running a programme of 20+ our Motivate Training Days across Britain throughout the summer. Our one-day campaign training events are designed to help upskill party members, new and old alike.

Come along to develop your campaigning skills and increase your knowledge of Lib Dem campaign tools. Motivates are open to all Lib Dem members; you don’t have to be an ALDC member. They’re usually free to attend and lunch is sometimes provided (see individual events for more details).

Find out more + book >>>

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners