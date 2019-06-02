The Voice

Ed’s Weekend – 1st and 2nd June 2019

By | Sun 2nd June 2019 - 9:15 pm

It’s been a hectic weekend for the leadership candidates. Numerous media interviews, travelling across the country for three sets of hustings. It’s a gruelling pace and there’s two months to go.

We’re going to try and keep up with them every day during the leadership campaign, once at the weekend.

The weekend kicked off on Friday night when the first hustings took pace in London.

Watch here:

And there was a joint interview on Channel 4 News. 

Yesterday it was on to Winchester

And Bath

Today, Ed was interviewed on Pienaar’s Politics on Radio 5 Live talking about the differences between him and Jo, climate change and Donald Trump.. Listen here.

Then he went to Wales to do some recall campaigning in Brecon and Radnor.

All that and an article in the Observer calling for a Government of National Unity to deliver a People’s Vote:

The crisis demands a backbench rebellion with the likes of Yvette Cooper and Hilary Benn working with the reinvigorated Liberal Democrats to bring down this rotten government. Jeremy Corbyn calls constantly for a general election but no Tory MP will pass a vote of no confidence in the government if a general election will follow. But might the likes of Dominic Grieve and Oliver Letwin join with progressive MPs to vote down a government committed to no deal if no election came next? Even Philip Hammond would.

First, this backbench coalition must come together to prevent an incoming Tory leader proroguing parliament and forcing a no-deal Brexit on an increasingly doubtful public. If Boris Johnson tried that, it would be an effective putsch or coup d’etat against parliament. MPs who vote to stop such a hard Brexit no-deal coup would, in effect, self-select as supporters of a national government.

 

