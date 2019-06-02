Ed’s Weekend – 1st and 2nd June 2019

It’s been a hectic weekend for the leadership candidates. Numerous media interviews, travelling across the country for three sets of hustings. It’s a gruelling pace and there’s two months to go.
We’re going to try and keep up with them every day during the leadership campaign, once at the weekend.
The weekend kicked off on Friday night when the first hustings took pace in London.
Watch here:
And there was a joint interview on Channel 4 News.
Yesterday it was on to Winchester
“Lovely to be back here in #Winchester and so much to celebrate: the first @LibDems leadership election where we’re ahead in the polls!
We took the council here, won across country and now have 3 MEPs in South East.
We are #BackInTheGame” pic.twitter.com/VZnF9tgz5D
— Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 1, 2019
And Bath
Delighted to be back in Bath #LibDemHustings
We have the fight of our lives over the next few months: we HAVE to stop nightmare no deal and work cross party to do so
The country needs us @LibDems; this is the fight WE lead. Join #LibDems; then join me at https://t.co/6DP2A01tKv pic.twitter.com/9c8FzXxIJe
— Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 1, 2019
Today, Ed was interviewed on Pienaar’s Politics on Radio 5 Live talking about the differences between him and Jo, climate change and Donald Trump.. Listen here.
Live on @JPonpolitics pic.twitter.com/pATrNvcACO
— Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 2, 2019
Then he went to Wales to do some recall campaigning in Brecon and Radnor.
Today is a BIG campaigning day for @WelshLibDems so I’m on doorsteps to get signatures for #Brecon & #Radnorshire recall petition
🔶Get @DoddsJane elected
🔶Join her campaign volunteers
🔶Sign up https://t.co/1efLdHohMx
🔶Demand an election
🔶Demand better
🔶Demand #LibDems pic.twitter.com/fDyqeeQjw7
— Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 2, 2019
All that and an article in the Observer calling for a Government of National Unity to deliver a People’s Vote:
The crisis demands a backbench rebellion with the likes of Yvette Cooper and Hilary Benn working with the reinvigorated Liberal Democrats to bring down this rotten government. Jeremy Corbyn calls constantly for a general election but no Tory MP will pass a vote of no confidence in the government if a general election will follow. But might the likes of Dominic Grieve and Oliver Letwin join with progressive MPs to vote down a government committed to no deal if no election came next? Even Philip Hammond would.
First, this backbench coalition must come together to prevent an incoming Tory leader proroguing parliament and forcing a no-deal Brexit on an increasingly doubtful public. If Boris Johnson tried that, it would be an effective putsch or coup d’etat against parliament. MPs who vote to stop such a hard Brexit no-deal coup would, in effect, self-select as supporters of a national government.