Ed’s Weekend – 1st and 2nd June 2019

It’s been a hectic weekend for the leadership candidates. Numerous media interviews, travelling across the country for three sets of hustings. It’s a gruelling pace and there’s two months to go.

We’re going to try and keep up with them every day during the leadership campaign, once at the weekend.

The weekend kicked off on Friday night when the first hustings took pace in London.

Watch here:

And there was a joint interview on Channel 4 News.

Yesterday it was on to Winchester

“Lovely to be back here in #Winchester and so much to celebrate: the first @LibDems leadership election where we’re ahead in the polls! We took the council here, won across country and now have 3 MEPs in South East. We are #BackInTheGame” pic.twitter.com/VZnF9tgz5D — Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 1, 2019

And Bath

Delighted to be back in Bath #LibDemHustings We have the fight of our lives over the next few months: we HAVE to stop nightmare no deal and work cross party to do so The country needs us @LibDems; this is the fight WE lead. Join #LibDems; then join me at https://t.co/6DP2A01tKv pic.twitter.com/9c8FzXxIJe — Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 1, 2019

Today, Ed was interviewed on Pienaar’s Politics on Radio 5 Live talking about the differences between him and Jo, climate change and Donald Trump.. Listen here.

Then he went to Wales to do some recall campaigning in Brecon and Radnor.

Today is a BIG campaigning day for @WelshLibDems so I’m on doorsteps to get signatures for #Brecon & #Radnorshire recall petition 🔶Get @DoddsJane elected

🔶Join her campaign volunteers

🔶Sign up https://t.co/1efLdHohMx

🔶Demand an election

🔶Demand better

🔶Demand #LibDems pic.twitter.com/fDyqeeQjw7 — Ed Davey🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 2, 2019

All that and an article in the Observer calling for a Government of National Unity to deliver a People’s Vote: