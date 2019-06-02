How to get the little orange diamond by your Twitter name 🔶

One of our neighbours turned 16 last night. He had a party. His mum, who I’d met earlier while we were walking our dogs that there was going to be no alcohol at this party. As I listened to a large group of teenagers making a hell of a racket in our street at 11pm last night, it seemed that they had taken no notice.
Anyway, I took advantage of that disturbance to finally do something I had been meaning to do for ages.
For a wee while now, a growing number of Lib Dems have put an orange diamond next to their Twitter name.
I’ve been wondering how to do it but have never had a clue how to do it, nor the time to look into it.
It didn’t take me long to work it out.
You can copy the symbol from here:https://t.co/BIeSHsGosw
A long press on your phone's screen will usually paste text and symbols.
Unfortunately, they don’t have a yellow bird.
So basically you copy the code from here and go into the edit screen for your Twitter profile and paste it next to your name. However many times you want.
It’s quite good to see the growing group of Lib Dems on Twitter.
So, Happy Birthday to our neighbour. I hope he enjoyed his party which was, by the way, over without any serious incident by midnight.
Putting it on your Twitter feed is fine. How about also informing people to put it on facebook to grow the parties profile?
There are good reasons why the symbol is coloured GOLD (as for the Nepalese Liberal Democrats, who loved it when they visited our HQ, reported in Liberal Democrat News).
GOLD is for first place, where we were during the Liberal-SDP Alliance,
GOLD is for first place, where we were in the recent YouGov poll.
When Andy Murray was carrying our flag at the opening of the Rio Olympics
was he aspiring for a silver medal in the mens singles?
or a bronze?
He had a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon,
HE WANTED GOLD.
Quick quiz: who was the silver medallist?
@Nigel Hunter
Unfortunately you are not allowed to in Facebook. If you go to Settings it says:
“Please note: If you change your name on Facebook, you can’t change it again for 60 days. Don’t add any unusual capitalisation, punctuation, characters or random words.”
Under Learn more it says:
“Facebook is a community where everyone uses the name they go by in everyday life. This makes it so that you always know who you’re connecting with.
Your name can’t include:
Symbols, numbers, unusual capitalization, repeating characters or punctuation.”