How to get the little orange diamond by your Twitter name 🔶

One of our neighbours turned 16 last night. He had a party. His mum, who I’d met earlier while we were walking our dogs that there was going to be no alcohol at this party. As I listened to a large group of teenagers making a hell of a racket in our street at 11pm last night, it seemed that they had taken no notice.

Anyway, I took advantage of that disturbance to finally do something I had been meaning to do for ages.

For a wee while now, a growing number of Lib Dems have put an orange diamond next to their Twitter name.

I’ve been wondering how to do it but have never had a clue how to do it, nor the time to look into it.

It didn’t take me long to work it out.

You can copy the symbol from here:https://t.co/BIeSHsGosw A long press on your phone's screen will usually paste text and symbols. — LDX 🔶 (@LDXpress) November 25, 2018

Unfortunately, they don’t have a yellow bird.

So basically you copy the code from here and go into the edit screen for your Twitter profile and paste it next to your name. However many times you want.

It’s quite good to see the growing group of Lib Dems on Twitter.

So, Happy Birthday to our neighbour. I hope he enjoyed his party which was, by the way, over without any serious incident by midnight.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings