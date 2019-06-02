Caron Lindsay

How to get the little orange diamond by your Twitter name 🔶

By | Sun 2nd June 2019 - 10:45 am

One of our neighbours turned 16 last night. He had a party. His mum, who I’d met earlier while we were walking our dogs that there was going to be no alcohol at this party. As I listened to a large group of teenagers making a hell of a racket in our street at 11pm last night, it seemed that they had taken no notice.

Anyway, I took advantage of that disturbance to finally do something I had been meaning to do for ages.

For a wee while now, a growing number of  Lib Dems have put an orange diamond next to their Twitter name.

I’ve been wondering how to do it but have never had a clue how to do it, nor the time to look into it.

It didn’t take me long to work it out.

Unfortunately, they don’t have a yellow bird.

So basically you copy the code from here and go into the edit screen for your Twitter profile and paste it next to your name. However many times you want.

It’s quite good to see the growing group of Lib Dems on Twitter.

So, Happy Birthday to our neighbour. I hope he enjoyed his party which was, by the way, over without any serious incident by midnight.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • nigel hunter 2nd Jun '19 - 11:17am

    Putting it on your Twitter feed is fine. How about also informing people to put it on facebook to grow the parties profile?

  • Richard Underhill 2nd Jun '19 - 11:20am

    There are good reasons why the symbol is coloured GOLD (as for the Nepalese Liberal Democrats, who loved it when they visited our HQ, reported in Liberal Democrat News).
    GOLD is for first place, where we were during the Liberal-SDP Alliance,
    GOLD is for first place, where we were in the recent YouGov poll.
    When Andy Murray was carrying our flag at the opening of the Rio Olympics
    was he aspiring for a silver medal in the mens singles?
    or a bronze?
    He had a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon,
    HE WANTED GOLD.
    Quick quiz: who was the silver medallist?

  • Laurence Cox 2nd Jun '19 - 12:02pm

    @Nigel Hunter

    Unfortunately you are not allowed to in Facebook. If you go to Settings it says:

    “Please note: If you change your name on Facebook, you can’t change it again for 60 days. Don’t add any unusual capitalisation, punctuation, characters or random words.”

    Under Learn more it says:

    “Facebook is a community where everyone uses the name they go by in everyday life. This makes it so that you always know who you’re connecting with.
    Your name can’t include:

    Symbols, numbers, unusual capitalization, repeating characters or punctuation.”

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 2nd Jun - 12:19pm
    Just watched Jo Swinson on the Andrew Marr Show. Three comments : 1. I like Jo. Full of cheerful energy and enthusiasm. 2. I do...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 2nd Jun - 12:10pm
    Of course Charles also led resistance to the wills of a couple of Party leaders. He was right about Paddy's aims for a very close...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 2nd Jun - 12:06pm
    David-1: Please omit the 1916 wartime coalition. This was the year my late father was born. We need to depend on historians. Total war over-rides...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 2nd Jun - 12:02pm
    @Nigel Hunter Unfortunately you are not allowed to in Facebook. If you go to Settings it says: "Please note: If you change your name on...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 2nd Jun - 11:53am
    @David Raw "@ Michael 1 You don’t offend me whatsoever, Michael" Good! I am glad! (I did think that it was marginally amusing and apposite...
  • User AvatarNewmania 2nd Jun - 11:44am
    I stood next to the Green Party at the last election when I was at the Lib Dem stand every Saturday and we had a...
Mon 3rd Jun 2019
18:30
American foreign policy forum
Thu 6th Jun 2019
Herefordshire UA, Ross North by-election
Thu 13th Jun 2019
19:30
Local party meeting
Thu 20th Jun 2019
Frank Little, Frank Little by-election