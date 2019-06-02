Isabelle Parasram

Isabelle Parasram writes…How proud am I?

By | Sun 2nd June 2019 - 9:16 am

How proud am I of being Vice President of a party that’s sending no less than 16 MEPs to Brussels!

I look forward to working with them all on increasing the diversity of our Party.

We now have 2 BAME MEPs – Dinesh Dhamija and Shaffaq Mohammed – brilliant role models for all and particularly for the candidates who’ll benefit from the new Racial Diversity Campaign mentoring and training currently being set up by Sarah Yong, Arfan Bhatti and Anood Al-Samerai.

I have no doubt that Roderick Lynch, Chair of the LDCRE (Liberal Democrat Campaign for Racial Equality) will also soon be in touch about how our new MEPs can support its work.

Women also make up over 50% of our MEPs – something that the Chair of the Campaign for Gender Balance, Candy Piercy and the Chair of Lib Dem Women, Flo Clucas, will, no doubt, be thrilled with.

In the meantime, many congratulations to:

Catherine Bearder

Phillip Bennion

Jane Brophy

Judith Bunting

Chris Davies

Dinesh Dhamija

Barbara Gibson

Antony Hook

Martin Horwood

Shaffaq Mohammed

Lucy Nethsingha

Bill Newton Dunn

Luisa Porritt

Caroline Voaden

Irina von Wiese

Sheila Ritchie

We have an exciting and challenging journey ahead – both for our new MEPs and for our Party.

I look forward to walking that path together.

* Isabelle Parasram is the Vice President of the Liberal Democrats.

  • Richard Underhill 2nd Jun '19 - 11:41am

    Here’s hoping you meet our friend from the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, APNI, who had a spectacular win in the euros, and lead her party to large gains in the local elections.

