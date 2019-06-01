Caron Lindsay

Four years

It’s four years today since we lost Charles Kennedy who died at the heartbreakingly young age of 55.

We miss his wit and wisdom so much.

It says so much about him that during the horrible atmosphere of the 2014 independence referendum in Scotland, he was respected by both sides. We can only wonder what impact he would have made on the EU referendum.

He had the courage to do what was right – leading the opposition to the Iraq war in 2003, even when he was vilified in the Commons for doing so.

Just as the polls closed on EU Election day last week, Christine Jardine played Darren Martin’s tweet below to the assembled team in Edinburgh West.

There weren’t very many dry eyes.

We’ll always feel Charles’ loss, but we should always ask ourselves what he would do when faced with a dilemma.

