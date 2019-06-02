Jo’s Weekend – 1st and 2nd June 2019

The Liberal Democrat leadership election has got off to a blistering start.We’ll be looking at what the leadership candidates get up to each day during the week and once at the weekend. Here’s a summary of Jo Swinson’s weekend.

There was a joint interview on Channel 4 with Ed Davey on Friday night.

And then the first party leadership hustings in London, which have been recorded here.

On Saturday there were hustings in Winchester. What a venue!

Thank you to all our wonderful members who gave up on a sunny Saturday morning & came along to the hustings in Winchester – lovely to see you all & thank you for listening. If you want to join me, go to https://t.co/R5ayb9EElp! #JoinJo pic.twitter.com/bqpwxFPYVR — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 1, 2019

And on to Bath:

There was a Guardian interview too:

“There isn’t the luxury of time to hope and pretend Jeremy Corbyn is going to have some kind of conversion to this when he is talking about maybe possibly having discussions at party conference in September,” she said, criticising Labour’s refusal to start campaigning now for a remain position in a second referendum. “Get real, Jeremy. We needed you. Frankly, had you campaigned properly in the

referendum in 2016 and not gone on holiday in the middle of it, we might not be in this mess in the first place. You have equivocated and sat on the fence for so long you must have splinters. You have let people down. “But there are plenty of people in that movement who also share our passion for social justice and building a better future and making sure our economy is reshaped [and tackling the climate emergency].”

And then it was Marr this morning.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson tells #Marr that there is “no limit” to her ambition for the party and “the two party structure is fracturing”

https://t.co/i3F20r9tBf pic.twitter.com/Qje1dxrODQ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 2, 2019

Watch the whole thing here.

