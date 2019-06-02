The Voice

Jo’s Weekend – 1st and 2nd June 2019

By | Sun 2nd June 2019 - 10:15 pm

The Liberal Democrat leadership election has got off to a blistering start.We’ll be looking at what the leadership candidates get up to each day during the week and once at the weekend.  Here’s a summary of  Jo Swinson’s weekend.

There was a joint interview on Channel 4 with Ed Davey on Friday night.

And then the first party leadership hustings in London, which have been recorded here.

On Saturday there were hustings in Winchester. What a venue!

And on to Bath:

There was a Guardian interview too:

“There isn’t the luxury of time to hope and pretend Jeremy Corbyn is going to have some kind of conversion to this when he is talking about maybe possibly having discussions at party conference in September,” she said, criticising Labour’s refusal to start campaigning now for a remain position in a second referendum.

“Get real, Jeremy. We needed you. Frankly, had you campaigned properly in the
referendum in 2016 and not gone on holiday in the middle of it, we might not be in this mess in the first place. You have equivocated and sat on the fence for so long you must have splinters. You have let people down.

“But there are plenty of people in that movement who also share our passion for social justice and building a better future and making sure our economy is reshaped [and tackling the climate emergency].”

And then it was Marr this morning.

Watch the whole thing here.

You can find out about Ed’s weekend here. 

