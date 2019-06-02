Caron Lindsay

Not in my name – the Trump State visit is a disgraceful spectacle

By | Sun 2nd June 2019 - 11:15 pm

Back in 2017, Vince Cable called Donald Trump evil and racist.

The love has not grown since then.

Vince tweeted about Trump’s imminent state visit:

And on Marr today, the US Ambassador said that the future of the NHS could be threatened by a US trade deal

Tomorrow this country will give Donald Trump the tightest standard of hospitality at our disposal. A state visit.

The Queen will entertain someone who has insulted her granddaughter in law.

That, of course, is the least of his misdemeanours. He has glorified sexual harassment. He has discriminated against women, muslims, transgender people, immigrants. He has separated refugee children from their parents and locked them up in cages. He has appointed judges to the Supreme Court who will roll back decades of progress on gender equality and workers’ rights.

We should not be honouring this man.

It is not being done in my name.

I, sadly, can’t get to London for the protest on Tuesday, but if you are around, do join the Lib Dems on Tuesday morning at 10:30 outside, ironically, Canada House on Trafalgar Square.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Lorenzo Cherin 3rd Jun '19 - 12:24am

    Language , is a little in fact, like gesture, it can be utilised to express the truth and to great effect. The two are not the same nor does the latter reflect, automatically, the former.

    Caron, here, does better than our leader. The language used in this article , admittedly with more words than a tweet, is very expressive the tweet of Sir Vince, the older tweet, is very extreme.

    Trump is best described and explained as Caron does, though my view is this takes him too seriously, and so too does the tweet.

    Trump is a bombastic, absurd figure best left to his own devices until the Congress steps up to do its thing, as it does often.

    I have the great delight in being involved as an online contributor or commentator with the website initiative of former Senator Gary Hart, a man as good and brilliant as Trump is lousy and foolish. Senator Hart, a man twice almost the Democratic candidate and the greatest President in recent years they never had, but for a mishap in his private life, detailed recently in the movie dragging it all up, with Hugh Jackman as Hart, he might have been marvellous. At eighty two, he is kind, thoughtful and warm , my experience with him online, one I value. He is so eloquent and so scathing on Trump, far more than any tweet, real analysis as to the real and many faults in this awful President.

    As one who married into that country I love, they deserve better, and we, who care, as they should and many do, must, demand better.

    May and her pathetic reliance on a trade deal with him, is the reason for this overblown visit that is wrong and we should say it. But eloquently, more like this article than that old tweet.

