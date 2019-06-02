Not in my name – the Trump State visit is a disgraceful spectacle

Back in 2017, Vince Cable called Donald Trump evil and racist.

The love has not grown since then.

Vince tweeted about Trump’s imminent state visit:

Visit of #Trump becoming nightmare for UK. He is no friend of Britain and enemy of our values and interests. #ClimateEmergency destroying #WTO trade system and warmongering with China and Iran End of #SpecialRelationship. — Vince Cable (@vincecable) June 2, 2019

And on Marr today, the US Ambassador said that the future of the NHS could be threatened by a US trade deal

US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson tells #Marr that the whole of the economy, including the #NHS, will be “on the table” in a future US-UK trade deal after Brexit https://t.co/OakG0Gu6Ro pic.twitter.com/BlYJ9GKcuJ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 2, 2019

Tomorrow this country will give Donald Trump the tightest standard of hospitality at our disposal. A state visit.

The Queen will entertain someone who has insulted her granddaughter in law.

That, of course, is the least of his misdemeanours. He has glorified sexual harassment. He has discriminated against women, muslims, transgender people, immigrants. He has separated refugee children from their parents and locked them up in cages. He has appointed judges to the Supreme Court who will roll back decades of progress on gender equality and workers’ rights.

We should not be honouring this man.

It is not being done in my name.

I, sadly, can’t get to London for the protest on Tuesday, but if you are around, do join the Lib Dems on Tuesday morning at 10:30 outside, ironically, Canada House on Trafalgar Square.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings