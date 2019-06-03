What do I want from our new Leader?

There will be those of our readers who have made a decision in favour of #EdForLeader or #JoinJo, but for many, especially the newer ones, they may still be deciding. Here’s one member’s criteria for making his mind up, which may give you some more things to think about…

So we are to have a contested Leadership election this time. Given that both (at the time of writing) declared Candidates come from similar parts of the party and there is not much to choose between them on major policy issues (and that in our Party Policy is not the sole preserve of the Leader), how should we decide between them?

Before asking what I want from our Leader, I want to start be saying what I don’t want.

I don’t want someone who will try to micro-manage the Party. The day to day managing functions are done by the President (currently Sal Brinton but, coincidentally, we are due an election of a new President in the autumn) and the Chief Executive (Nick Harvey, appointed by Federal Board). Whoever the new leader will have input into running the Party but should not get too involved.

I don’t want a Leader that will launch brave new policy initiative without consultation with Conference and the Federal Policy Committee. One of the hallmarks that differentiate us from other parties is that Policy really is decided by Conference. We often amend (and occasionally reject) policy ideas that come to us from FPC, some policies come from ordinary members via Local Parties, Regions, AO or even just 10 like-minded members proposing a policy members. While a leader must lead, they can only lead in the general direction that the Party wants to go.

So, given we are still in opposition and only have a relatively small Parliamentary presence, what do I want from our next Leader?

I want a leader who can take our message to wider audience; I want a leader who will stand out from the crowd; I want a leader who commands their brief and can deal with the hard questions; I want a leader who will not get too tied up with the goings on in Westminster but will be out talking to people (members & non-members) across the country; most of all, I want a leader who can inspire us and make us proud to campaign hard for the Party.

I realise that it is virtually impossible to get all the qualities I want in one person, indeed each of the three leaders in the nine years I have been in the Party has had some, but not all, of these qualities, but it is a starting point for helping me choose who to vote for when the ballot opens in June.

* Leon Duveen is a Liberal Democrat activist in Worksop, Nottinghamshire