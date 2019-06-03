What do I want from our new Leader?

There will be those of our readers who have made a decision in favour of #EdForLeader or #JoinJo, but for many, especially the newer ones, they may still be deciding. Here’s one member’s criteria for making his mind up, which may give you some more things to think about…
So we are to have a contested Leadership election this time. Given that both (at the time of writing) declared Candidates come from similar parts of the party and there is not much to choose between them on major policy issues (and that in our Party Policy is not the sole preserve of the Leader), how should we decide between them?
Before asking what I want from our Leader, I want to start be saying what I don’t want.
I don’t want someone who will try to micro-manage the Party. The day to day managing functions are done by the President (currently Sal Brinton but, coincidentally, we are due an election of a new President in the autumn) and the Chief Executive (Nick Harvey, appointed by Federal Board). Whoever the new leader will have input into running the Party but should not get too involved.
I don’t want a Leader that will launch brave new policy initiative without consultation with Conference and the Federal Policy Committee. One of the hallmarks that differentiate us from other parties is that Policy really is decided by Conference. We often amend (and occasionally reject) policy ideas that come to us from FPC, some policies come from ordinary members via Local Parties, Regions, AO or even just 10 like-minded members proposing a policy members. While a leader must lead, they can only lead in the general direction that the Party wants to go.
So, given we are still in opposition and only have a relatively small Parliamentary presence, what do I want from our next Leader?
I want a leader who can take our message to wider audience; I want a leader who will stand out from the crowd; I want a leader who commands their brief and can deal with the hard questions; I want a leader who will not get too tied up with the goings on in Westminster but will be out talking to people (members & non-members) across the country; most of all, I want a leader who can inspire us and make us proud to campaign hard for the Party.
I realise that it is virtually impossible to get all the qualities I want in one person, indeed each of the three leaders in the nine years I have been in the Party has had some, but not all, of these qualities, but it is a starting point for helping me choose who to vote for when the ballot opens in June.
* Leon Duveen is a Liberal Democrat activist in Worksop, Nottinghamshire
Having a safe parliamentary seat might be a good start. However, looking at recent events and if some Opinion Polls are to be believed, is there such a thing any more?
It’s another sign of our flawed electoral system that we might even consider majority size when deciding on a leader, but in this case both candidates have similarly sized majorities in seats they won back, so shouldn’t a factor this time. Of course being leader means extra attacks and extra incentives for the challenging party to unseat you, but hopefully the extra profile compensates somewhat.
None of our MPs get to take a back seat and all have a lot to offer, so I want a leader that can bring together all of the talent, but being able to stand out themselves. I am fed up with people joking that they don’t know who our leader is this week.
One who is good on tv and the media in selling the party and policies One who can speak with passion on the media and in front of groups, a salesman for the party. A Charles Kennedy type of person who comes across as human