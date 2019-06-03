Has this Tory leadership hopeful nailed the format needed for a People’s Vote ballot paper?

We’re beginning to hear some voices saying that “No deal” should not be on the ballot paper in the event of a People’s Vote/3rd referendum.

On May 15th, Labour’s Foreign affairs spokesperson, Emily Thornberry said on LBC:

I couldn’t agree to no deal. I don’t think it should be on the ballot paper.

I’ve also found the Mohammed Amin MBE, Chairman of the Conservative Muslim Forum and Green MEP Molly Scott Cato saying that “No deal” should not be on the ballot paper.

It is obvious to me that we will never have a chance of resolving the current highly polarised state of public opinion if we do not, once and for all, give the millions of UK “hard Brexiteers” the chance to vote for a defined “no deal” scenario in a People’s Vote. Without that, a People’s Vote will leave millions of people feeling embittered and betrayed. It will be a disaster for the democratic health of the nation.

However, there is a format for the “People’s Vote” which can include a “no deal” option and help to resolve the current impasse. I heard a Lib Dem parliamentarian outlining this ballot design back in early April. Conservative leadership hopeful, Sam Gyimah MP (who has been a supporter of the People’s Vote campaign) outlined the format in a tweet yesterday:



My plan will be a new referendum with a new set of questions – to bring us together and solve the impasse. Step 1. Leave vs Remain. Step 2. Deal vs No Deal. Parliament will debate the approach in detail. This is a credible way to resolve the stark choice we face. #backsamsplan — Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) June 2, 2019



So the format I am referring to is in two stages. At the top of the ballot paper there is question 1 – do you want to remain in or leave the EU? Once the voter gives their preference for that question, then they move on to question 2, which would ask: if, Parliament decides following this referendum to leave the EU, do you want the UK to leave a) with the agreement with the EU put forward by Parliament in draft bill XXXX or b) without agreement with the EU as detailed in Parliament’s draft bill YYYY ?

There are three advantages of this approach:

1. It makes sure “no deal” is on the ballot paper to assuage the sense of grievance held by millions of people.

2. By having a two stage question process, it allows those who vote for remain to be able to also vote on whether to have “deal or no deal” – a possibility that would not be allowed in a single question such as “What do you want the UK government to do with respect to the EU?: a) Leave with a deal b) Leave without a deal or c) Remain?

3. In the second stage question, by having draft bills before parliament (for both i. a deal with the EU and also ii. what would happen in the event of “no deal” being favoured by the electorate as a whole) this will ensure that there is substance and detail, drafted by Parliament, behind the two options. I also believe there should be a detailed government document which precisely outlines the pros and cons of the deal (i. above) and the “no deal” (ii. above).

