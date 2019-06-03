Paul Walter

Has this Tory leadership hopeful nailed the format needed for a People’s Vote ballot paper?

Mon 3rd June 2019


We’re beginning to hear some voices saying that “No deal” should not be on the ballot paper in the event of a People’s Vote/3rd referendum.

On May 15th, Labour’s Foreign affairs spokesperson, Emily Thornberry said on LBC:

I couldn’t agree to no deal. I don’t think it should be on the ballot paper.

I’ve also found the Mohammed Amin MBE, Chairman of the Conservative Muslim Forum and Green MEP Molly Scott Cato saying that “No deal” should not be on the ballot paper.

It is obvious to me that we will never have a chance of resolving the current highly polarised state of public opinion if we do not, once and for all, give the millions of UK “hard Brexiteers” the chance to vote for a defined “no deal” scenario in a People’s Vote. Without that, a People’s Vote will leave millions of people feeling embittered and betrayed. It will be a disaster for the democratic health of the nation.

However, there is a format for the “People’s Vote” which can include a “no deal” option and help to resolve the current impasse. I heard a Lib Dem parliamentarian outlining this ballot design back in early April. Conservative leadership hopeful, Sam Gyimah MP (who has been a supporter of the People’s Vote campaign) outlined the format in a tweet yesterday:


So the format I am referring to is in two stages. At the top of the ballot paper there is question 1 – do you want to remain in or leave the EU? Once the voter gives their preference for that question, then they move on to question 2, which would ask: if, Parliament decides following this referendum to leave the EU, do you want the UK to leave a) with the agreement with the EU put forward by Parliament in draft bill XXXX or b) without agreement with the EU as detailed in Parliament’s draft bill YYYY ?

There are three advantages of this approach:

1. It makes sure “no deal” is on the ballot paper to assuage the sense of grievance held by millions of people.

2. By having a two stage question process, it allows those who vote for remain to be able to also vote on whether to have “deal or no deal” – a possibility that would not be allowed in a single question such as “What do you want the UK government to do with respect to the EU?: a) Leave with a deal b) Leave without a deal or c) Remain?

3. In the second stage question, by having draft bills before parliament (for both i. a deal with the EU and also ii. what would happen in the event of “no deal” being favoured by the electorate as a whole) this will ensure that there is substance and detail, drafted by Parliament, behind the two options. I also believe there should be a detailed government document which precisely outlines the pros and cons of the deal (i. above) and the “no deal” (ii. above).

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • John Chandler 3rd Jun '19 - 11:07am

    Why not have one question, with the ability to tick whatever options you would be happy with: Remain, Leave with Deal, Leave without Deal. Option with most votes wins. Simpler, no need for multi-part questions, allows people to express support for more than one option.

    While we live in polarised times, I’m sure there are people who would be happy with Remain or Leave with Deal; some Leave with or without a deal; some only in favour of one option; and some who couldn’t care less.

  • Tom Harney 3rd Jun '19 - 11:31am

    What does no deal mean? If we leave tomorrow there will need to be some arrangement with the EU. There will need to be an agreement on goods being exported and imported. We can of course say we will keep the same arrangements on regulations about goods as we have now. This was part of the interim agreement that has been rejected. We can keep the same arrangements as we have now on free movement for employment. Again this was negotiated and rejected.
    In the longer term we might decide we need a new agreement. What would this be? What are we asking for?
    The idea that we can leave on a set date, not have an agreement, and not have chaos is silly.
    It is all a question of the use of language.
    We need to consistently give the true position. Stop making generalised attacks on the suggestions by the Prime Minister, and give concrete analysis of the real situation.

