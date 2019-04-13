European Elections aren’t about the LIb Dems, they are about Remain

Tim Farron rightly gets lots of criticism for his lack of clarity on one issue. Unfortunately, this tends to obscure the huge credit that he should receive for his boldness – back on 24th June 2016 – in being the first to argue that there would need to be a final vote for the British people on whatever deal was eventually strike. I’m biased, but that looks visionary: not only was he clearly right but it gave the Lib Dems a raison d’etre, at a time when they might otherwise have seemed wholly irrelevant.

The Lib Dems now find themselves, increasingly, on what appears to be right side of history. Whether or not a people’s vote is achieved and ultimately Britain votes to remain, the party holds a position that will be a key determinate of how people will vote for decades to come.

And yet, the Lib Dems have frequently been right in the past without reaping political rewards. Even at this moment of greatest opportunity, going into EU elections, the party runs the risk of annihilation.

Yesterday’s Today programme carried two set-piece interviews about the forthcoming EU elections: the first with Nigel Farage about the launch of his Brexit party and the second with Anna Soubry MP about Change UK’s campaign. News is called that for a reason: what is new always trumps what is old. And the Lib Dems are old.

The emerging media narrative for the EU election campaign is a fight between, on the one hand, the two new parties as the champions respectively of leave and remain, on the other, more broadly between the old parties and the new. Despite three long years of championing the remain cause the Lib Dems simply have no place in this narrative – they are irrelevant.

And yet despite what must now be viewed as an existential threat going into these elections, it feels uncomfortably like ‘business as usual’ for the party:

There is some griping about the unwillingness of TIG to form a pro-EU alliance, but why would they? They see our brand as fatally tarnished. Whether they are right or wrong, they aren’t ready to do deals.

Polls suggest we might win up to six seats. Maybe TIG will win a few more. But this is hardly the overwhelming endorsement for “remain” that is essential in what has the potential to serve as a proxy referendum. Nor is it the time of ambition to capture the imagination of the potential major donors who could transform our prospects.

Our policy committee is working on a manifesto which, I’m told, is shorter and more inspirational than normal, but who is it talking to? There will be no space in this election for nuance.

So what does the Party need to do?

Keep it simple: this campaign is about one thing: remain. The manifesto should be no more complicated than this one word: a one-word manifesto. This is about effective communication not policy planning. Can the Lib Dems for once resist the need to over-explain everything? Don’t obsess about the party’s relationship with TIG, let alone allow the media to draw the parties into a fight to the death, which would directly contradict the public mood for compromise and country first. Keep it focused: this election is the second referendum that the Tories have refused us and Labour won’t secure us. Don’t allow the party to become distracted by talking about the things Brexit has stopped us doing, or austerity or housing, let alone EU Reform. The time for these issues will come but ANY vote for ANY reason for ANY not wholly unambiguously remain party will be used to argue the case for a Hard Brexit. Be one Remain movement. We often ask people to lend us their votes for this or that. This time our brand – toxic or not – in every communication must come second to stopping Brexit – we are an arm of the Remain movement. We mustn’t be parochial and should instead allow that someone may choose to back another remain party – we must welcome that publicly and explicitly, not least because such generosity of spirit would be in tune to what the public wants to hear and they will reward us for it. Fight like we’ve never fought before. Remain-supporting parties will start this campaign on around 20% in total. Even if you class Labour as neutral, Leave-supporting parties are still around 40-45%. Unless we can reverse this, just as we now see the 2017 election caricatured as a “win for leave”, so the EU elections could kill the case for remain. People’s Vote, Best for Britain and the like are all fantastic organisations and have done amazing jobs in getting the country to this point, but now it’s the political parties’ turns. And that means back the Lib Dems, back TIG, back the SNP but do it with every penny and every second of your time.

Second chances are rare in politics. There won’t be a third – a People’s Vote -unless Remain wins on the 23rd May.

* Ben Rich is Senior Adviser to the Lib Dems Business & Entrepreneur Network and was Tim Farron MP’s interim Chief of Staff for five months when he became leader in 2015