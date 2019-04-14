Ray Lewis

You have to understand intersectionality to break the vicious circle of disadvantage

By | Sun 14th April 2019 - 9:45 am

This is the first in a series of articles commissioned by the Diversity Sub Committee of the FPDC (Federal People Development Committee) and a group of Party campaigns and SAOs on intersectionality – examining how different layers of diversity, discrimination or disadvantage combine. Ray Lewis is our first contributor. He joined the Party earlier this year and runs the Eastside Academy in London.

Disadvantage ruins lives. I live and work in East London, running a Leadership academy for young people from local disadvantaged communities. I have seen for myself the difference that can be made when we can break the vicious circle that condemns so many of our young people.

But there are differences in the disadvantage that people face. When I first set up the Eastside Academy, the primary concern among politicians and educators was for young black boys from poor areas. There was a feeling that they were being left behind and being born into a future of exclusion. 

Then society’s focus shifted onto the wider BAME agenda, which included an acknowledgement of the hardships that so many young girls are faced with. From specific issues like FGM and breast ironing through to the daily challenges of just being female – lower wages, lower prospects and harassment.

Now society is recognising the many layers of intersectionality. In particular we are starting to have the challenging conversations around the meeting point of religious belief and the importance of acceptance of people who identify as LGBT+. Some BAME communities struggle to reconcile their devout faith with acceptance of their LGBT+ friends and relatives. These individuals have the struggles that all BAME people face, of racism and discrimination. And then they also have the struggle for acceptance of their sexuality or gender identity. This is intersectionality.

For me, personally, we need to embrace this diversity. LGBT+ people need acceptance of who they are every bit as much as the Jamaican boy who has been excluded from school, or the Kenyan girl who worries about whether she will be able to get a job. When more than one diversity characteristic is present, and an individual is from a BAME community and identifies as LGBT+ then we must recognise the impact of intersectionality. Their struggle to live a happy, open, fulfilling life as their authentic selves starts with our acceptance of their identity.

This does mean difficult conversations. At Eastside we are ‘all inclusive’ in our approach. We exist to combat disadvantage and champion young people from disadvantaged communities. Leadership skills and learning ability are based in self-knowledge and self-worth. That has to start with our acceptance of their identity. Some parents and Academy partners have taken issue with this approach from time to time. We have been careful to be open to discussion, as we believe that conflict above the surface is less toxic than when it is suppressed. But our core value will remain the same.

Disadvantage in all its forms makes talented people lower their goals and ambitions. Through acceptance and true celebration of diversity, we can start to break that cycle.

* Ray Lewis joined the Liberal Democrats earlier this year and runs the Eastside Academy in London

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 14th Apr - 11:28am
    Layla is "good on the box". Whenever she appears she is asked whether she will stand for the leadership. She said she has not decided...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Apr - 10:53am
    @ Matthew Taylor, When was the last time any country used its veto on a significant issue? The system now relies on consensus and qualified...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 14th Apr - 10:48am
    Nigel Jones. These points you mention should be wider used. Can they be used in other peoples elections addresses?
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 14th Apr - 10:10am
    Let think about the message, not percentage votes. Here are some bullet points for remain, taken from a leaflet I am preparing for a local...
  • User AvatarLinda Robertson 14th Apr - 10:03am
    I am considering voting for the Lib Dems for the first time in my 63 years. I have always previously voted Conservative and I voted...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Apr - 9:50am
    "European Elections aren’t about the Lib Dems, they are about Remain" ?? Or about Leave? I suspect you might be taking a different lines once...