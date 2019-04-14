Layla: A vote for the Lib Dems in the EU elections is a vote to Stop Brexit

Our Layla Moran was reviewing the papers on the Andrew Marr Show today and she did her job in getting one very simple message across.

As Vince has said, the Lib Dems are the party of Remain.

Her message was actually echoed by the awful UKIP leader Gerard Batten, who said that Remainers have a clear option in the elections – the Liberal Democrats. Now, I’d not go as far as to say that a Batten is a stopped clock who is right twice a day, but he was certainly right about that. It was the only thing he said that bore any relation to reality. He showed the misogyny endemic in his party by referring to a comment about rape by one of his MEPs was just satire.

Layla talked about a dearth of Tory activists in the Vale of White Horse council elections in Oxfordshire and said that we hoped to take control of it from the Conservatives. She spoke of real anger towards the Conservative Party from its voters over Brexit. She spoke with great joy about putting up stakeboards yesterday – which my autocorrect then changed to skateboards. That would be fun!

Also on Marr today, David Lamb absolutely rocked it. Exactly the kind of unashamed evisceration of the hard right that we need to hear every day. We should all stop being so bloody timid and call out Boris’s associations with the white supremacist Steve Bannon and Rees-Mogg’s tweets about Germany’s far right Allianz fur Deutschland. Watch the repeat on iPlayer if you can.

Layla is burning the candle at both ends as she is on the Westminster Hour on Radio 4 at 10pm tonight.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings