Every scandal is one of one thousand cuts to our institutions

Last Wednesday, I Whatsapp’d my mum a screenshot of a BBC Breaking News article with the headline “ Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP finance probe ”, along with the message, “What a way to start the day!”.

As someone deeply involved in politics and with some strong opinions on the SNP, I will admit I was rather gleeful. The news came just a day after Donald Trump was arrested over “hush money” payments, Robert Jenrick was disqualified from driving for 6 months for speeding, and on the same day that Blackpool South MP Scott Benton was was reported to have been involved in a lobbying “sting”.

For politicos everywhere, scandals like these just add to the excitement of what we do.

Yesterday afternoon, after keeping one eye on BBC and Sky News’ streams to get as much detail about the Murrell news as possible, I went to get my hair cut. During my conversation with the barber, I mentioned I worked in politics. The disappointment in the institution felt by my barber was clear when he said, “politicians promise you everything and then they do whatever they want.”

This view of politicians has always existed, but recent events have fuelled this sentiment and do our institutions no favours. Polling by YouGov in 2021 found that 63% of politicians are “in it for themselves”, and the graph above shows how worrying the trend has been since the question was first posed in 1944.

Faith in politicians is at an all-time low, and if action is not taken, this trend will keep getting worse.

To add to this, this years’ World Values Survey found that while support for the principle of democracy has risen in the past two decades, the faith that the British public has in the political system is depressingly low – just 17% are “highly satisfied”. Furthermore, the UK is only mid-range in terms of perceptions of how democratically we are governed, and while support for “experts” making political decisions is at a record high – this is undoubtedly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corruption is a significant issue in the public perception of politicians and institutions. In 2023, Transparency International revealed that the UK fell to its lowest ever ranking on perceived corruption, at 18th place, and was one of only 5 countries to see its score drop by more than 5 points, the others being Azerbaijan, Myanmar, Oman, and Qatar. This comes in the wake of a seemingly endless cycle of sleaze scandals which, while zhuzhing up news coverage, further bakes in the disappointment expressed by my barber – scandals such as “Partygate”, tractor porn, PPE procurement, lobbying by Owen Paterson, Barnard Castle… the list goes on.

These perceptions and the basis for them are nothing new, nor are they merely confined to politicians. The 2009-2010 expenses scandal rocked confidence in politicians, but there is also little confidence in the press, the judiciary, and notably the Metropolitan Police. A poll conducted by YouGov between 27th and 30th March 2023 found that 42% of Londoners distrust the Metropolitan

Police as an organisation, versus 29% who trusted it. It also found that a majority have a negative perception, with 43% more negatively now than this time last year, and 63% not confident that corruption can be tackled by the Commissioner.

These findings should be extremely worrying for politicians and parties of all stripes. What is even more worrying is that scandals in the political sphere embolden populist actors. In the wake of the Murrell arrest, SNP supporters have called on people to donate to the party. While in the US, the Trump campaign has weaponised his indictment to raise over $4million in the 24 hours. The political capital gained by those wishing to disrupt our institutions is a danger to our democracy and to the West as a whole. Erosion in institutions drives people to quick fixes, be they parties, politicians, or “gurus” such as Russell Brand and Andrew Tate.

For our institutions to be effective and to uphold democracy, the public must be able to have trust that they will work effectively in their interests and represent their values. While there is nothing that can be done to prevent newspapers like the Daily Mail crowing about “ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE”, or Rishi Sunak talking about “lefty lawyers”, counter-measures can be taken.

As a party we are campaigning on a broad vision of a reformed UK which will rebalance the way our institutions work to address some of these issues. However, we must go further to ensure bodies such as the police and our political sphere are trustworthy to the public.

Some of this we can do ourselves: we can get out and talk to voters to make sure they feel listened to, we can make policies and start campaigns, but we cannot do it all alone. We should work with like-minded people from other parties and independent organisations to shape the frameworks needed to rebuild trust in institutions.

Only by facing this issue head-on with a consensus-based approach, will we be able to restore faith in our politics, and reverse the tide of people, like my barber, Thomas, thinking that “politicians promise you everything and then they do whatever they want.”.

* Jack Clark was a candidate in the 2019 General Election.