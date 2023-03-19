Fantastic Fairer Society

It is fantastic that Conference passed the Fairer Society policy paper yesterday. As a member of the working group, I spent a significant amount of time working across a number of aspects of the paper, including providing a lot of the drafting for the workers rights section, alongside fantastic contributions from Laura Gordon and others.

A brief aside, while I am very disappointed that UBI was not picked from the options, it was absolutely fantastic to see Members of Parliament rally behind a commitment to end deep poverty within 10 years. It will make a real difference to a great many people and shows great courage to make a commitment that is likely of the scale of £50-60 billion.

Back to workers’ rights.

The paper as a whole commits the Liberal Democrats to the most pro-worker group of policies from any political party. Thank you to Ellen and Kevin for moving their amendment which very validly updated a motion that was drafted last summer.

It unlocks flexible working while providing stronger protections to those workers. Legally enforceable lengths of notice and forced compensation will mean that every worker is able to plan their lives and work properly.

It also commits the Liberal Democrats to significantly strengthening the rights of Trade Unions to access workplaces as well as supporting a Right to Switch Off and not be available for work calls without appropriate pay. It backs sectoral bargaining, reverses the Coalition decision to raise the unfair dismissal threshold and broadening the rights of collective bargaining to new areas.

Laura’s section on supporting families is brilliant, protecting and improving shared parental leave as well as creating a new right to take sick leave when it is to look after their ill child.

Finally, the section I’m proudest of is the Employee Partnership and Ownership section. It improves upon existing LD policy, proposing more concrete support for employee participation in companies with over 250 employees. Finally it suggests a policy that would have significant lasting impacts on inequality in this country. It would work to distribute the ownership and profits from the biggest companies among their employees, increasing over time. It is a courageous commitment to a new Liberal Paradigm on the economy.

I’m so proud of our party for passing this radical policy and I’m so thankful for the hard work of my colleagues on the working group.

* Oliver Craven is the Liberal Democrat candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham.