It’s time for gender critical people to leave

By | Sun 19th March 2023 - 2:53 pm

This spring conference season Lib Dems filed into the auditorium to hear a motion that would amend this piece of the constitution, to remove all references to self-ID and non-binary people:

Whenever this Constitution provides for the election by party members to a Federal Committee, not less than 40% or, if 40% is not a whole number, the whole number nearest to but not exceeding 40% of those elected shall self-identify as men or non-binary people, and self-identify as women or non-binary people respectively.

And this spring conference, a weary bunch of Liberals – tired of the constant, fundamental attacks on our values from a determined and illiberal minority – moved to ignore it entirely, a vote that passed with such a staggering majority that you could weigh the result.

The message was clear: “go away”. And now it’s time for those critical of gender identity – in the footsteps of those critical of sexual identity – to leave the Liberal Democrats.

The writing is on the door – there is no space for bigotry in this party. And while our byzantine machinery has allowed this motion to reach the conference floor, no representative auditorium will pass it.

Of course they wouldn’t – they’re Liberals.

I must turn to those operators of our machinery. Why did this reach the floor? There will be good, Liberally minded, process-driven reasons – but those must now be re-evaluated in light of this blemish on our good character. Trans friends and colleagues (again) sat powerless to wait and see if (this time) they will get one past us. Hoping that a majority will (again) show up to defend their rights. Burning with the knowledge that we often (but not always) stick to our values – and tired, tired of the constant badgering of bigots, emboldened by a machine that’s shown a dedication to process, but not always the values that underpin them.

Watching our party, so united on this issue, let this transphobic nonsense reach the floor – it demeans us, and it makes us less effective. Liberals need to debate Liberal policy amongst Liberals, not be dragged into the mud by people that imitate our words, but don’t share our values.

I am buoyed by this same conference ratifying our new code of conduct, which – to the incredulity of some – demands members live up to the values enshrined in our constitution. This is a step in the right direction, and I applaud it, and we must not stop until every article and point protecting bigots from expulsion is removed.

Turning back – to those who worm their way into our processes, and find ways of hacking them to illiberal aims – make no mistake. We will patch those holes. You will make our ship watertight.

You have united the party against you, more so than any single issue in living memory – moreso even than Brexit! There is no place for you here.

It’s time to leave.

* James Belchamber is a member from Birmingham. He runs the justLiberals Discord, a social space for Liberals inside and outside of the party.

