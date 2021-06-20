Federal Policy Committee: Regional powers, Universal Basic Income, natural environment and voters

We held the second in our current programme of meetings focussed on finishing off policy papers for autumn conference, on 9 June 2021. We discussed the future of power structures at regional level within England, Universal Basic Income, the natural environment and how to influence voters. Work continues to finalise motions for the autumn conference.

The first of these we discussed was the future of power structures at regional level within England. This arose from last summer’s discussions about our aims for a federal UK, agreed in a motion by last autumn conference, and a group led by John Shipley and with much involvement from the English party has been thinking very hard about what this should mean for power structures at regional level within England. The experience of the pandemic has demonstrated yet again why attempting to decide everything in detail from Whitehall does not work and re-made the case for much greater decision-making at regional and local levels. This could of course be done in a number of ways and the group has been developing a number of options. It has done some excellent work on which decision-making powers should sit at which level in England. As FPC we had some discussion with John about refining these further, and we anticipate probably bringing a couple of options to conference to decide between. All will be mechanisms for having more decisions made closer to the people they affect.

Next we talked about Universal Basic Income, where a sub-group has been working on the slightly more technical task of how this should be structured, following conference’s decision last year to support this in principle. The fundamental tension here is between proposing a UBI at a level where it makes the difference to people’s lives that we want to see, while not adding up to an unmanageable cost for taxpayers to fund it all. The ‘universal’ approach, rather than ‘targeting’ additional income on those who need it most, plays a significant role here. Thank you to everyone who completed the recent consultation survey about this; we reviewed their results with the group’s chair, Paul Noblet, and asked for some further work to be done on options for structuring UBI. We will be discussing this again before finalising proposals to bring to conference to decide upon.

Two years ago, FPC set up a working group to develop policy on the Natural Environment (not climate change, where we have done a lot of other work). The group has had a number of challenges since then, including changes in personnel, but at this meeting we were very pleased to appoint Richard Benwell as chair to re-start this group’s work. This remains a key area that we are committed to and look forward to bringing some exciting proposals to conference on this in 2022.

Finally, we had an excellent discussion with Mimi Turner, the party’s Director of Strategy, Messaging and Research, about the findings of the party’s research into voters, their views of us, and how we might most effectively influence them. Both our basic political beliefs and our body of specific policy proposals are very well established, and this leaves us a lot of scope to try and present them in a way which appeals most effectively to voters. Crucially, we are keen to present our beliefs and policies in conjunction with the party’s wider messaging strategy – in this way our policies can play an important and hopefully maximally effective part in three key tasks, of reinforcing our appeal to our existing core voters; appealing to possible Labour voters who might consider switching to us, and to possible past Conservatives who might do the same.

This discussion then very helpfully informed an early discussion about the key policy themes we want to present, and which we will bring in a motion to autumn conference. Demonstrating to voters that we share their concerns and can be trusted to act on them, and to create a society which is fairer, more caring, and greener, will be key to this.

Since this meeting we’ve then had a break, to campaign in Chesham & Amersham, before our final three meetings before the motions deadline for autumn conference.

* Jeremy Hargreaves is a vice chair of Federal Policy Committee