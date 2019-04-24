Keith Aspden

Fire Services: Campaigning in Local Communities and Parliament

By | Wed 24th April 2019 - 12:28 pm

As one of our lead members at the Local Government Association, I have worked to ensure that our national campaigns are linked to what’s happening in local communities. There are a variety of ways to do this, but I hope this article is a helpful example.

In 2015, the Conservative Government launched a consultation on a ‘joined up’ approach to Police and Fire Services. Nationally, Fire Brigade Union General Secretary Matt Wrack, in January 2016, described the national proposal as a “half baked suggestion” and accused “one or two” PCCs supporting the plan of “empire building”. He told the BBC: “There’s very little evidence, there’s no research been carried out, there’s no support for it among firefighters and there’s no support for it among police officers, there’s no support among local communities and yet the government seems to be intent on forcing it though.”

Here in York and North Yorkshire, these proposals led to the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner spending more than £140,000 on consultants to prepare a business case on and unwanted takeover of the local fire service. We have campaigned in our communities for a fair deal for local Fire Service funding, but the unpopular takeover took place following Government agreement in November 2018.

In order to campaign locally and nationally, I worked with Liberal Democrat peers, including Baroness Kath Pinnock as our national communities and fire services spokesperson, and Baroness Angela Harris, to table a motion of regret in the House of Lords and issue press releases. This debate took place on the 21st November 2018, where peers were asked if they regretted the decision by the Government to agree the takeover of North Yorkshire Fire Authority, following other takeover examples nationally.

The motion read that: “this House regrets that the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire (Fire and Rescue Authority) Order 2018 has been brought forward despite the constituent councils, the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel, and North Yorkshire Fire Authority being opposed to the proposals; further regrets that no detailed assessments have been undertaken by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office as to the impact of the proposals; and expresses serious concern that the proposals could severely impact on the fire services’ capacity to serve residents across York and North Yorkshire”.

Our communities and local authorities had already expressed serious concern that the proposals could severely impact on the fire services’ capacity to serve residents across our local area. This included all local political parties, North Yorkshire County Council, City of York Council, and the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel. It was particularly disappointing to those of us locally, as the Government’s own independent assessment, albeit only undertaken by one organisation against the advice from the Local Government Association, even stated in conclusion that there “is an absence of quantified benefits in relation to any reduced costs of inputs” and that there was “no overwhelming case for change and that most of the proposed changes could be achieved under the other three options.

It was useful to table a motion of regret, as it allowed peers to discuss and raise concerns about Government policy and its impact not just on York and North Yorkshire, but equally, a variety of areas across the country, with a series of unpopular and unwanted fire service takeovers. Most importantly, it highlighted our dissent as Liberal Democrats with the ongoing Conservative ideological reduction of local democracy and the ability of locally elected councils to influence the areas they are elected to represent.

The national debate and press releases helped ensure much better press coverage for us than normal, with Baroness Pinnock appearing on regional television, radio and the local media. Local examples are be found here from the Yorkshire Post and here from the York Press.

I would welcome thoughts from readers if there are Fire Service national campaigns that we could be making more of in your local area.

* Keith Aspden has been the Councillor for Fulford Ward in York since 2003 and for Fulford and Heslington Ward since 2015. He is the Deputy Leader of City of York Council and the Liberal Democrat Deputy Chair of the LGA Fire Services Management Committee (FSMC).

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 24th Apr - 2:03pm
    If a journalist, or an MP, has been trained as a barrister s/he might say that it would be stupid and/or risky to ask a...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 24th Apr - 2:01pm
    Ireland (the Irish Republic) elects its MEPs in three constituencies using STV.
  • User AvatarDilettante Eye 24th Apr - 1:50pm
    “If the number of comments on posts is a reflection of the interests of LDV readers then the future of the planet looks pretty grim.”...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 24th Apr - 1:46pm
    REWORKED NUMBERS. Using the correct method of counting under d'Hondt (thanks, David John Brenton) on the same proportions of the vote applied equally in each...
  • User AvatarTom McLean 24th Apr - 1:44pm
    David - I think lack of comment is likely to indicate assent rather than lack of interest.
  • User AvatarRebecca Plenderleith 24th Apr - 1:43pm
    The membership age for Scottish Young Liberals is already 29 and under and we haven't had any safeguarding issues. In fact it's incredibly helpful to...