We must safeguard our younger members and be radical – reasons why we should not raise the age limit for Young Liberals

It has been the buzz for years and the main topic within our echo chamber of an organisation: the Young Liberals want to raise the membership age ceiling from 26 to 30. But this isn’t the type of “raise the roof” action that the organisation should be taking.

In previous articles written, you’ve heard about the issues that the Young Liberals face. Yet, at the same time, you can be a supporter of our campaigns and guide us without being in the organisation. We already turn to our elected members, local parties and other inspirational people in the party for guidance and wisdom, so why does being in the Young Liberals after the age of 26 matter? Instead, we hope that members are mature enough to see that some major issues aren’t being addressed in these reforms.

There is a widespread belief that these reforms have been overwhelmingly and unanimously supported within the Young Liberals’ membership, but we beg to differ. At their Glasgow Conference, we were told the idea was met with an astounding approval. Yet with approximately 35 members present at the conference, this is not, and cannot be, a fair representation of the organisation.

And at the same conference, members of the organisation under 18 were informed they had to not only get written consent to attend the conference, but also were not allowed to stay at the hostel where the conference was taking place. The reason given was:

This year Young Liberals have made the decision not to offer accommodation to members under the age of 18. (…) Young Liberals are not sufficiently trained to adequately safeguard such members (…) such training could be in place for future Young Liberals Conferences, however not for current conferences. Members are free to stay in private accommodation in the city.

This was unacceptable. How can our organisation not have in place the proper training to include all our members? Letting them stay off the premises is not any safer, neglects their safety and ignores their accommodation needs.

Mistakes like these make it clear that the organisation cannot deal with our current capacity. As older members, it is our duty to care for and make younger members comfortable while keeping their safety a top priority. We’ve all heard some of the incidents that have occurred due to a lack of safeguarding, some of which escalated to dangerous heights. This could have been avoided if there was more of a culture of respect and caring, something that is key to liberal philosophy.

This is an organisation that can’t even respond to its current members. There have been multiple occasions where important emails from members and societies have been missed, or just simply ignored, despite multiple people chasing them up. Increasing the membership would only make this worse.

At the end of the day, being young is great, some would say the best years of their lives but at some point, it is important to end that chapter and start a new one. It is best to look back fondly at the people you met and the memories that you made within the organisation.

We need to ensure that the Young Liberals cater for their current membership before they think about expanding.

* Jasneet Samrai is a former YL Regional Chair-Elect, a member of YL and is an ordinary member of the South East Liberal Democrat Executive. Leena Sarah Fahrat is a member of Rhyddifanc Cymru (Welsh YL), the PPC for Westminster and the Senedd for Carmarthenshire East and Dinefwr.