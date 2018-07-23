Five bigger problems for young people than tuition fees

I don’t think anyone could deny that young people are getting a raw deal. But every time the conversation turns to young people, the go-to issue is tuition fees.
There are so many issues which have a much greater impact on young people than tuition fees, especially those from low-income backgrounds.
Here are 5 examples:
1. A lower minimum wage
The minimum wage of £7.83 per hour is far too low. But the rate is even lower for Under 25s. For 21-24 year olds it is £7.38, and for 18-20 year olds it is £5.90.
Maybe (at a push) you could justify a lower minimum wage for Under 18s, who are usually still living with their parents so face a lower cost of living.
But what kind of warped mind could justify a lower minimum wage for 24 year olds? Landlords and supermarkets don’t give them an “under 25 discount”! They pay the rent like anyone else. So why on earth should they be paid less than other adults for the same work?
2. Child Poverty
30% of children in Britain, and 37% in London live in poverty. No that’s not a typo. It really is that bad.
There are many different approaches we could take to address this. Childcare costs, housing costs, low pay – they all have an impact. In fact, the London Child Poverty Alliance has published a manifesto with twelve concrete suggestions for how councils can address child poverty. We should champion these solutions, to support young people who are growing up without enough money to get by.
3. Child Benefit
While we are on the subject of child poverty, did you know that parents are not entitled to child benefit for their 3rd child? This horrendous policy was bundled through in response to the populist sentiment of – “how dare poor people continue to have children which they can’t afford, when we all have to pay for it!”
Whatever you think of that logic – it doesn’t make any difference to how much money is needed to support a child for 18 years. Why should “third children” not be given the same resources for their care, just because the Government thinks that they should not have been born? Is there any evidence that these sorts of “deterrent policies” stop people having children anyway?
The criticism of this policy has largely been about the so-called “rape clause” – which is extremely bleak – but I think this criticism misses the point. The whole policy is abominable, not just the rape clause.
4. Exams
Our education system is not built with young people’s welfare in mind. From a young age the focus is on obsessively measuring their performance with an endless stream of testing, so that we can sort the best from the rest as frequently as possible.
I have many problems with the “exam approach” in schools – but a key one is that it treats young people’s wellbeing as collateral damage. The fact that this level of examination is extremely stressful is considered an unfortunate side effect of the system. No wonder we have such a problem with young people’s mental health.
Our schools should prioritise young people’s welfare, and not see them as competitors whose prime purpose is to pass an exam.
5. Maintenance Grants
Fine, fine – let’s talk about university. People repay tuition fees once they are earning a stable salary, which is why I am not too concerned about the impact that they have. But by replacing maintenance grants with loans, the Government have put an additional barrier in front of poorer students, which wealthier students won’t face.
University should be equally accessible for people from all backgrounds. If we want the funding system for universities to change, we should focus on maintenance grants, not tuition fees.
We need to change the narrative to champion the issues facing the most vulnerable young people. Because the lack of attention is being exploited by a Government who knows that we are looking the other way.
* Ben is a Councillor in Sutton, and has been a member of the party since the 2015 election. He used to work for the Sutton Liberal Democrats as a volunteer organiser, but now works for a charity focusing on poverty and inequality in London. He is particularly interested in inequality, mental health, political reform and criminal justice.
The minimum wage situation is utterly appalling. There can be absolutely no justification for paying anyone between 18 and 25 less than the national minimum wage. It is blatant discrimination.
Young people may earn less due to less experience – but jobs paying the minimum wage you would think wouldn’t require 10 / 20 years of hard graft / technical experience to master. It is an utter disgrace.
I am personally of the belief that the minimum wage should allow you to rent comfortably in a slightly down at heel part of town, and allow you enough to buy a basic flat.
Talking of which – you miss 6. Housing. Mark my words there will be a revolution over this sooner or later. The working class youth who are basically screwed – try buying anywhere on 15 grand a year or try getting a council property – forget it. They will most likely vote in Socialists or a variant of UKIP. Or when the next generation of young doctors and lawyers cannot afford to buy or live in house shares like students, and eventually gain influence and power in society, and then don’t need to resort to populist voting, they can simply change the laws and force redistribution, either through gaining political power or through influence.
This party needs to ditch “centrism” as in establishment Blairite / Osbornite idiocy, and remodel it’s economic positions to that of the Nordic countries. I’d very much like to have the option to vote for a party which will make us more like Norway or Iceland. Perhaps the Brexit question could be dealt with by advocating EFTA and the EEA too, rather than becoming a one issue reverse UKIP.
It has never been easier to start a small business via the internet, the uptick in salary in doing a few years in a proper apprenticeship is massive, the endless opportunities of self promotion via social media is amazing, we live in a country full of endless opportunity that is slightly mugged by a far too intrusive State… yep, you have a small percentage of youth who are clueless, turn to violence and drugs, or just dropping endless kids for something to do and expect the tax-payers to ride to their rescue and then scream blue murder when they don’t have the money to buy a 50 inch TV, etc. Pandering to them is a waste of time.
I agree that tuition fees are not the biggest issue facing younger people, although that £70 a month would be nice to have in my pocket.
I think the biggest issue facing younger people, however, is housing. We simply are not dealing with the supply side issue, and have instead opted to just focus on demand side solutions.
As a university lecturer in my 30s, I chat to current undergraduates about this kind of thing from time to time. That’s why I bring up tuition fees a lot. My current younger students really care about tuition fees, and they still blame the Lib Dems for introducing them, even though they were about 10 or 11 when it all happened. The details are mostly forgotten- all that is remembered is the sense of betrayal, like the Iraq War or the Poll Tax.
The simple fact is that they will have something like £60k of debt when they graduate, whereas I only had £18k of debt (on MORE generous repayment terms — much lower interest rates).
If they do succeed in getting a professional job that pays £40k or so, they are looking at paying £100 (post-tax) a month for 30 years; might as well be forever when you are 22. £100 a month is not nothing; put into an investment account it will build up a decent pot of money.
So they rightly think that trying to argue that the system isn’t really that bad is patronising.
You’re right about the child benefit 2 kid limit. But making a fuss of it stinks of hypocrisy to a lot of people, given the crucial Lib Dem role in the bedroom tax.
So why on earth should they be paid less than other adults for the same work?
To encourage people to hire them.
All things being equal, you’d prefer to hire a 25-year-old than a 19-year-old: they have more skills, they’ll probably be more disciplined, they’ll bring more value to the company (okay, so there are probably individual 22-year-olds who are more mature than individual 27-year-olds, but it’s difficult to figure that out in a short interview, so you’re going to go with the numbers).
So unless there’s some bonus to hiring younger workers — like them being cheaper per hour — no sensible employer will ever hire them, and the unelpoyment rate in that age group will be massive.
So the minimum wage for that age group is lower in order to even the playing field.
Good post, Ben. I hope Vince et al can pick up on all these items and campaign on them with vigour – Richard is right on housing – as well as the dreaded Brexit.
Mr Fowler ought to reflect on whether it’s possible to tackle any of these issues in his ‘country full of endless opportunity that is slightly mugged by a far too intrusive State…’ without the intervention of said intrusive State. It would be nice if said State ‘mugged’ the directors of United Utilities for a bit more tax as a contribution after announcing a £ 180 million dividend payout today two days before introducing a hosepipe ban.
Funny old thing unrestrained rampant ‘market forces’.
I disagree on 5 – just because maintenance loans essentially are in part grants when they get written off anyway.
I think the biggest problem with maintenance loans is that they’re too small. I was able to just about live off mine (very much on a student budget), so long as I was able to earn about £2-3k during the summers.
I was able to do that, with 2 paid research projects and 1 summer in a supermarket. But I was lucky – not everyone can get paid summer projects, and I certainly wouldn’t have been able to afford to do an unpaid one. That means people who can afford not to do paid work over the summer can get a headstart on their careers. Even getting a normal summer job in a supermarket/office/whatever isn’t a given, especially if you live in a non-university town where there are thousands of students in the same boat, coming back looking for short term work.
I’d like to see government funded bursaries available for people doing research over the summer, and some form of incentive (I don’t know what) to encourage employers to take students on on a short term basis over the summer.
To Dev:
Yes, that is the reason. But why should young people, whose living costs are the same as 25+ year olds, be the ones who bare the brunt?
There are many other ways the government could incentivise hiring young people – perhaps a tax rebate based on the number of under 25s / under 21s / under whatever employed.
But why should young people, whose living costs are the same as 25+ year olds, be the ones who bare the brunt?
Because under any other scheme I can think of, like the one you suggest, it’s the taxpayer who bears the brunt? And why should that burden fall on the taxpayer?
(Also I’m not sure their living costs are the same as 25+ year olds: they are likely to live in smaller houses or even in shared accommodation, and are less likely to have families and have the higher living costs that supporting a family brings.)
@Former Dem
“they still blame the Lib Dems for introducing them….
The details are mostly forgotten.”
Yes, piffling little details like the fact that the Lib Dems didn’t introduce them.