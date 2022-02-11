Fixing the crisis in Social Care

Embed from Getty Images

Social care, along with climate change, is perhaps the greatest challenge facing us as a country and a party – and we want your help to tackle it. Last year, the Federal Policy Committee commissioned a new working group to look at all aspects of adult social care, covering not just the elderly but the disabled too, who have been completely ignored by this government’s proposals.

The question that is asked by most is how do we fund social care – how much money is needed to deliver a quality social care service, what contributions should the receivers of care make, and what taxes should fund the gap? We know the government’s proposals just aren’t good enough – we must come up with something better.

We are also interested in how we can integrate health and social care into a seamless service. We don’t want to nationalise the social care sector into the NHS, but the two services must work together with each other.

At the moment, social care is primarily in the ambit of county councils and unitary authorities. We want to review the role that should be played by local, regional and national government as well as the wider community in delivering social care. We believe that local government should be in the driving seat of social care, but regional and national governments have a role to play too.

One of the great challenges facing the social care sector, again neglected by this government, is the workforce. With low morale, poor pay and conditions, little career progression, and a political class that often scapegoats the sector, carers are leaving the sector in droves, leading to a lack of experienced staff. We need to change this, and make caring the rewarding work that it can and should be.

We also want to hear how we can make services work for disabled people. At the moment, disabled people are treated like numbers on a screen, buffeted from agency to agency and not receiving the support they need. We want a person-focused service, with services and support tailored to individual needs and desires.

We also want to drive up standards in social care services. We believe that a combination of greater transparency and openness to change in the sector, together with minimum standards and locally tailored plans for improvement can make a big difference.

Finally, we want to ensure that unpaid carers, especially young carers, receive the support and recognition that they need and deserve. We have worked closely with the Carers Commission, and would like to hear how we can build on their work.

Social care is a devolved matter, so our proposals are for England only, but we would like to hear from members in the rest of the UK how the devolved administrations approach to social care works and learn from their failures and successes.

You can find the consultation paper here. The deadline for responses is the 18th March.

We will also be hosting a consultation event at this year’s Spring Conference on Saturday the 12th March between 17.40 – 18.45, where we will discuss our proposals.

* Baroness Judith Jolly has been a Liberal Democrat peer since 2011, and previously served as Health Spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords from 2017 to 2020.