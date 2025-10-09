Forget the culture wars – economics is the battlefield

I share the concerns of friends in the party about the rise of racism, nationalism and xenophobia in our increasingly illiberal world. The so-called “war on woke” is just code for prejudice against everything diverse, personal and self-expressive.

But as much as I fear we are heading down an all-too-familiar road towards fascism, I don’t believe the progressive response to the far right in this country is working. Too often we react with condemnation — important though that is — without tackling the economic conditions that allow prejudice to thrive in the first place.

Intolerance feeds on economic inequality and financial insecurity. It is always present, but its rise as the dominant malignancy in the political ecosystem often coincides with periods of economic stress.

The parallels with the 1930s are stark. Then, economic collapse created fertile ground for fascism, with the gutter press fanning the flames. Today, we feel the economy crumbling around us, which once again is generating anxiety and anger, and it’s the social media algorithms that are fanning the flames. Technology may change, but people remain the same.

The cost-of-living crisis is not new. It has been building for decades, leaving many communities hollowed out and resentful. Brexit, nationalism, anti-refugee protests, and Islamophobia have all been symptoms of that deeper malaise, cynically exploited by those who weaponise social discord.

If economics is poisoning the body politic, then treating racism and fascism as enemies to be “fought” head-on will not cure the disease. These poisons thrive when people feel insecure, powerless or forgotten. Unless we tackle the underlying economic and social inequalities, we are treating the symptoms, not the cause.

We need a bold, liberal programme to tackle inequality and restore fairness and hope in people’s lives. For Liberal Democrats, that means putting economic justice back at the heart of our politics — and meaning it.

Yes, that requires long-term investment in jobs, decent housing, public services and local communities — all of which we champion. But those investments take time to bear fruit, and for too many people struggling today, they will come too late to make a difference to their lives — or their voting choices.

That’s why we must start with tax reform. Our current system is broken and deeply regressive. It punishes those with the least and rewards those with the most.

Council tax — a badly designed relic of the 1990s — falls hardest on those with lower incomes, while income tax has become steadily less progressive. Rishi Sunak’s 2021 freeze on tax thresholds was a stealth tax on working people, extended by Jeremy Hunt and now likely to be prolonged by Rachel Reeves (no relation!).

With council tax rising by 5% a year and frozen thresholds dragging more low earners and pensioners into paying tax, it’s little wonder that many feel the system is rigged — and want to “burn it all down”.

Daisy Cooper was right to warn Reeves that continuing the freeze would repeat the Conservatives’ mistakes and drag more low earners into tax. I applaud her words — but we must go further. If we are to rebuild trust, we must show that we are on the side of the working poor and those who feel left behind by economic orthodoxy.

After the Second World War, Britain chose to rebuild on the foundations of fairness: the NHS, the welfare state, and wider access to education. Those reforms didn’t magically end prejudice, but they did reduce the insecurity that fascism feeds on. People felt safer, more hopeful, and less vulnerable to the politics of fear.

That is the lesson we need to relearn today. Condemning racism and authoritarianism is vital — but it is not enough. We must address the economic conditions that corrode trust and drive division.

Liberal Democrats should be unapologetic in making this case. If we are serious about defeating racism and authoritarianism — and their underlying causes — we must show we can deliver economic security as the foundation of a liberal society.

Now is the moment for our party to lead that argument. Let’s make the case, together, for economic security and a liberal society.

* Tom Reeve is a Liberal Democrat councillor in Kingston upon Thames