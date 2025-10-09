Liberalism — Bare your fangs!

I haven’t been a member of the Liberal Democrats for the last five years — though I remain a registered supporter. But lately, I’ve found myself hovering over the “rejoin” button, watching the party and waiting for the one thing that might pull me back into the fold.

The truth is simple: politics has shifted — and we must shift with it.

Across the country, politics has become louder, sharper, and more emotional. Reform UK has built an entire movement not on competence or compassion, but on conviction. They dominate social media with soundbites, certainty, and swagger — even when they’re bafflingly wrong about our country. Meanwhile, the liberal voice of reason, fairness, and decency too often sounds careful, polite, quiet — and most of all, meek.

That has to change.

The Liberal Democrats have reliably been on the right side of history: from Iraq to the 2008 financial crisis, Brexit to digital ID cards. We have so much more to be proud of — and yet we rarely show it. Too often our rhetoric fails to inspire a movement beyond membership.

This is my plea to the political family I want to come home to: the time has come to bare your fangs.

Reclaiming Patriotism from Populism

It’s time we stopped surrendering patriotism to the nationalists and grifters.

Liberal Democrats can and should proudly own what it means to love this country — not through slogans or scapegoats, but through the values that truly make Britain worth believing in: fairness, compassion, and honesty.

We are patriotic because we believe in human rights — and don’t cast them aside when inconvenient. We defend the rule of law — and don’t flaunt it. We care about the country our children will inherit — and don’t use them as political props.

That is a deeper, truer love of country than any piece of Temu tat zip-tied to a railing can offer.

Being proudly British means standing up for the vulnerable, protecting our environment, welcoming those in need, and calling out corruption wherever it hides. That’s the patriotism liberals should champion — and it’s time we did so with confidence.

Let’s not bite our tongues on our values. If Reform wants to drag us into the mud, then we’re ready to meet them there — but we’ll bring truth, not fear.

Becoming the Natural Opposition to Reform UK

We need to be clear about something: our real ideological rival is not Labour or the Greens — it’s Reform UK.

Labour’s caution and compromise leave a vacuum in the debate about what kind of country we want to be. Their lack of vision and values leaves them a husk — a relic of a political establishment that’s lost its way.

The Greens inspire many, but their message doesn’t always reach beyond their core. Even they now compromise on their values to chase the fleeting trends of social media slacktivism.

The Liberal Democrats can — and should — be the loud, unapologetic liberal antidote to populism from both left and right.

Reform UK offers anger. We should offer hope with backbone.

They shout about betrayal; we should shout about belonging.

They trade in fear; we should trade in freedom.

That’s how we position ourselves not as the quiet third choice, but as the party standing tall against the politics of division — the tide that lifts all boats.

Supercharging the Movement

The Liberal Democrats have one of the most passionate memberships in British politics — from MPs to local councillors across the country. But too often, that passion stays local or logistical.

It’s time to supercharge our movement and unleash it online.

We need to inspire our members and supporters to talk loudly, proudly, and emotionally about what it means to be a Liberal Democrat. Social media can be a cesspit for radicals and extremists — but it’s our duty to challenge those ideologies, not just for ourselves, but for the world we aspire to build.

Our campaigners should be encouraged and equipped to tell our story — not in the language of leaflets, but in the language of conviction.

We’re liberals because we believe in freedom, fairness, and facts — and we’re proud of it.

That energy must come from the grassroots up. The digital battlefield is where hearts and minds are now won. We should be fighting there with courage and creativity, across all platforms, no matter how toxic the space.

We need to plant our flag — proudly and persistently — and assert why we matter.

Reaching the disaffected

There’s another group we need to talk about — and too often, we don’t.

A growing number of young men are disillusioned with politics. They feel unheard, mistrusted, and alienated. Many turn towards online voices that trade in resentment, not responsibility. The far right is winning attention because it offers belonging — even if it’s built on lies.

We can reach those young men, but only if we try. Liberalism has so much to offer them: purpose, empowerment, fairness, and hope. But we need to speak their language — through authenticity, humour, and emotional connection.

The Liberal Democrats should be the party that tells every young person, especially those lost to cynicism.

You don’t need anger to have strength. You don’t need hate to have purpose. You can believe in freedom — and still belong.

That’s how we start pulling people back from the extremes.

For too long, progressive politics has written people off for things they said years ago, rather than offering them a path to learn and grow. That needs to change.

Time to Find Our Fire

The political world has changed. The tone has changed. The battlefield has changed. But the Liberal Democrats still hold something precious — a moral compass that points toward fairness, truth, and hope.

Now we need to express that with conviction.

Liberalism is not meek. It’s not middle-of-the-road. It’s radical in its belief that people, not power, should shape society. We need to sound like a movement that believes that again.

If we can rediscover that voice — proud, passionate, and unapologetically liberal — we won’t just hold our ground. We’ll win hearts.

That’s the kind of party I’d proudly rejoin.

* Joshua Hindle is a registered supporter of the Liberal Democrats who is considering rejoining the party.