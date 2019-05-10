Caron Lindsay

Friday fun: What could you talk about for 30 minutes with no prep?

By | Fri 10th May 2019 - 10:25 am

I was captivated by this on Twitter last night.

My initial response:

Though I could add in things that Alex Cole-Hamilton has said that made me laugh, the amazing brilliance of the Lib Dems in coalition…. in Scotland 1999-2007, fighting Labour in Chesterfield 1992-2000, Willie Rennie, farm animals and all.

I thought about adding in “Amazing Women in the Lib Dems” but I only have 30 minutes, not 30 days. And if you added in awesome women from other parties – Kezia Dugdale, Alison Thewliss, Caroline Lucas, Stella Creasy and Harriet Harman just for starters – then the whole enterprise would take a lot longer.

And my god I want to her Jennie do 30 minutes on Tom and Jerry. Can we please start crowdfunding for the fringe meeting at Bournemouth now?

So, 30 minutes, an audience that appears out of nowhere, what do you talk about?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • David Warren 10th May '19 - 10:40am

    Reading Football Club in the 70s, 80s and 90s

    Fighting Labour from the inside

    Industrial Relations in Royal Mail

    My life as a carer

