Friday fun: What could you talk about for 30 minutes with no prep?

I was captivated by this on Twitter last night.

My initial response:

What could I talk about for 30 minutes with no prep The energetic election campaigns of @joswinson

What Doctor Who means to me – in fact I could easily do half an hour on Sarah Jane Smith

My springer spaniel, Hazel

Delia vs Nigella

Brooklyn Nine Nine@miss_s_b being awesome https://t.co/yflW1Xq9DO — Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) May 9, 2019

Though I could add in things that Alex Cole-Hamilton has said that made me laugh, the amazing brilliance of the Lib Dems in coalition…. in Scotland 1999-2007, fighting Labour in Chesterfield 1992-2000, Willie Rennie, farm animals and all.

I thought about adding in “Amazing Women in the Lib Dems” but I only have 30 minutes, not 30 days. And if you added in awesome women from other parties – Kezia Dugdale, Alison Thewliss, Caroline Lucas, Stella Creasy and Harriet Harman just for starters – then the whole enterprise would take a lot longer.

And my god I want to her Jennie do 30 minutes on Tom and Jerry. Can we please start crowdfunding for the fringe meeting at Bournemouth now?

Most eras of Doctor Who

Tom & Jerry

Queen

Vincent Price

John Stuart Mill

Hitchhikers' Guide to The Galaxy

Alice Cooper

Christopher Lee

Lib Dem women 2008 onwards

Iron Maiden

Looney Tunes (tagged by @caronmlindsay – I tag @LadyMirtazapine @ladylugosi and @QueenMollyBones) https://t.co/7zNHfjxdlj — 🦇🍹🏳️‍🌈 Jennie Rigg 🏳️‍🌈🍹🦇 (@miss_s_b) May 9, 2019

So, 30 minutes, an audience that appears out of nowhere, what do you talk about?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings