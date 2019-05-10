Friday fun: What could you talk about for 30 minutes with no prep?

I was captivated by this on Twitter last night.
My initial response:
What could I talk about for 30 minutes with no prep
The energetic election campaigns of @joswinson
What Doctor Who means to me – in fact I could easily do half an hour on Sarah Jane Smith
My springer spaniel, Hazel
Delia vs Nigella
Brooklyn Nine Nine@miss_s_b being awesome https://t.co/yflW1Xq9DO
— Caron Lindsay (@caronmlindsay) May 9, 2019
Though I could add in things that Alex Cole-Hamilton has said that made me laugh, the amazing brilliance of the Lib Dems in coalition…. in Scotland 1999-2007, fighting Labour in Chesterfield 1992-2000, Willie Rennie, farm animals and all.
I thought about adding in “Amazing Women in the Lib Dems” but I only have 30 minutes, not 30 days. And if you added in awesome women from other parties – Kezia Dugdale, Alison Thewliss, Caroline Lucas, Stella Creasy and Harriet Harman just for starters – then the whole enterprise would take a lot longer.
And my god I want to her Jennie do 30 minutes on Tom and Jerry. Can we please start crowdfunding for the fringe meeting at Bournemouth now?
Most eras of Doctor Who
Tom & Jerry
Queen
Vincent Price
John Stuart Mill
Hitchhikers' Guide to The Galaxy
Alice Cooper
Christopher Lee
Lib Dem women 2008 onwards
Iron Maiden
Looney Tunes
(tagged by @caronmlindsay – I tag @LadyMirtazapine @ladylugosi and @QueenMollyBones) https://t.co/7zNHfjxdlj
— 🦇🍹🏳️🌈 Jennie Rigg 🏳️🌈🍹🦇 (@miss_s_b) May 9, 2019
So, 30 minutes, an audience that appears out of nowhere, what do you talk about?
Reading Football Club in the 70s, 80s and 90s
Fighting Labour from the inside
Industrial Relations in Royal Mail
My life as a carer