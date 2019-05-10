The Voice

Poll surge for Lib Dems in European elections

By | Fri 10th May 2019 - 6:54 am

Well, this is interesting. Clearly people are seeing that Lib Dems are the biggest and best Remain Party based on our spectacular local elections results where we gained 704 candidates.

We are starting to build momentum. What will you do today, tomorrow and every other day until 23 May to build on that?

 

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Evans 10th May '19 - 7:55am

    Very positive. One poll does not a summer make, but it does provide a basis for further optimism and an opportunity to build on our success in the local elections.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 10th May - 7:54am
    @ Katharine @ Matthew, It is difficult to discuss immigration without all kinds of accusations flying about. In economic jargon, employers all have tendency to...
  • User Avatarchris moore 10th May - 7:53am
    @ Péter Martin : Peter, you say, "No tribe, including my own, has it right." I didn't realize you were a member of any tribe....
  • User Avatarchris moore 10th May - 7:46am
    nigel hunter 9th May '19 - 11:53pm Fimi pulledI out hours before he had to sign. I hope Labour remainers are not being leaned on...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 10th May - 7:00am
    @ Joe (cont) On the point you made of "mainstream or orthodox economists do not advocate unnecessarily trying to balance a Government budget”: I think...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 10th May - 6:59am
    @ Joe, A common tactic is to misrepresent what MMT is actually saying then attack it on that basis. If you read the big names...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 10th May - 6:33am
    Appealing to new voters - yes. But not by ignoring those who used to vote for us election after election as the Party strategists of...