Poll surge for Lib Dems in European elections

Well, this is interesting. Clearly people are seeing that Lib Dems are the biggest and best Remain Party based on our spectacular local elections results where we gained 704 candidates.
European Parliament voting projection, turnout adjusted:
BRX: 29% (+1)
LAB: 26% (-3)
CON: 13% (-)
LDM: 13% (+5)
GRN: 6% (-)
SNP: 5% (-1)
UKP: 3% (+1)
CHU: 3% (-4)@OpiniumResearch, 3–7 May
Changes with 21–23 April
Headline: BRX 29, LAB 26, CON 14, LDM 12, GRN 6
We are starting to build momentum. What will you do today, tomorrow and every other day until 23 May to build on that?
Very positive. One poll does not a summer make, but it does provide a basis for further optimism and an opportunity to build on our success in the local elections.