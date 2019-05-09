9 May 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dem manifesto sets out vision for the UK in the EU

Swinson: We need to give our economy a new purpose

Corbyn has trashed the hopes of Remainers

Lib Dems are strongest Remain voice for Peterborough (covered here)

Lib Dem manifesto sets out vision for the UK in the EU

The Liberal Democrats will today launch their manifesto for the European elections, setting out a vision for the UK inside the EU.

The Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable, who will be joined by colleagues at the launch in London this evening, said the manifesto is a “blueprint for what the UK could achieve if Brexit was stopped.”

The manifesto includes calls for Europe to adopt a net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050, for an emergency £7.5 billion Support Fund for those affected by Brexit uncertainty and the extensions of rights for EU citizens in the UK including the ability to stand and vote in elections.

The Liberal Democrats are fighting the elections as an unapologetically pro-European Party with a commitment that every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit.

Speaking ahead of the manifesto launch, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

Brexit is a failed project, which must now be stopped so our country and the whole of Europe can get on with dealing with the big challenges we face. The Conservatives have let their internal feud divide the country while Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party has sat out the biggest issue facing our country in decades. Liberal Democrats are unambiguous and honest: we want to stop Brexit. Only as members of the EU can we take the big steps we need on climate change, protect consumers and build a strong economy. Our manifesto sets out a clear and positive vision for the UK within the EU, and we can achieve it by stopping Brexit. The Liberal Democrats, with over 100,000 members and 2,500 councillors across the country, are the strongest Remain voice going into the European Elections. Every Liberal Democrat vote is a vote to stop Brexit.

Swinson: We need to give our economy a new purpose

Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson will today outline a new purpose for the economy and UK Plc that properly values people and our planet.

Addressing the launch of the IPPR Centre for Economic Justice, the former business minister will warn that that the UK economy has lost its purpose and is failing communities, future generations and our planet.

To address an imbalance in the economy, with people stuck in low-paid jobs, a generation unable to buy a home, towns and cities left behind as London races ahead, and to stop the irreversible damage to our planet posed by the climate emergency, Jo Swinson is expected to say:

As a first step, let’s end short-termism. Let’s reward investors who are in it for the long-run and limit the powers of those who are in it just to make a quick buck. […] Let’s commit to a holistic industrial strategy. One that is long-term. Because for it to work it has to have a time horizon that extends beyond the 5-year electoral cycle. […] Second, let’s put people at the heart of business. Let’s extend the duties that directors currently have and make them more accountable to their employees, their consumers, and the communities on which they depend for resources. Let’s build on the work the Coalition Government did to increase corporate transparency, for example, on measures of diversity, gender pay gap, human rights and greenhouse emissions. […] Third, and finally, let’s put the planet first. The rate at which our climate is changing is now a national emergency. And if any business thinks it can wash its hands of the biggest existential crisis humanity has faced, then I guarantee that that business won’t survive because no one is immune to this. There is no sector in the economy that can avoid this.

Corbyn has trashed the hopes of Remainers

Responding to Jeremy Corbyn’s confirmation today that the Labour party will seek to deliver on Brexit and commit to doing so in their EU Election manifesto, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said: