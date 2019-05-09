The Voice

Lib Dem Beki Sellick to fight Peterborough by-election after efforts to find single remain candidate falter

By | Thu 9th May 2019 - 10:53 pm

There had been some speculation in the media that there would be one singe Remain candidate in the Peterborough by-election, which will take place on June 6th following the recall of MP Fiona Onasanya.

However, nominations closed today and that didn’t happen. Lib Dem Beki Sellick was duly nominated to fight the by-election for us:

The official party line is as follows:

The Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, Change UK and Renew have been working together to put forward a joint approach for the Peterborough by-election, understanding the need for a collective effort in securing a People’s Vote and stopping Brexit.

We had all agreed to put our support behind an independent and pro-Remain candidate. Unfortunately, this effort has not been successful, and as the strongest remain party, the Liberal Democrats will be fielding a candidate ready to represent Peterborough.

We have therefore selected local businesswomen and campaigner Beki Sellick as our candidate, having previously fought the seat for the party in the 2017 election.

With over 100,000 members, 2,500 councillors across the country and an active team in Peterborough, the Liberal Democrats are the strongest Remain voice. If you want to stop Brexit then vote for the Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • TonyH 9th May '19 - 11:15pm

    She sounds like a good candidate, and all the best to her. I will be sending a donation to the campaign and will do some telephoning – I hope others do too.
    However, I do think it is unfortunate that a joint candidate couldn’t be agreed on. Norman Smith from the BBC is reporting that this was all sorted and then the agreed candidate pulled out at the last minute due to ‘pressure from Labour remainers.’ If that’s true it is a disgrace. Not only are they failing to get Labour to stand up for a #PeoplesVote but they’re stopping others from doing so effectively as well.

  • nigel hunter 9th May '19 - 11:53pm

    Fimi pulledI out hours before he had to sign. I hope Labour remainers are not being leaned on by Corbyn big wigs. This has helped wreck an alliance that could have helped change politics. Are Labour more interested in maintaining the 2 party system?I hope Fimi gives us an explanation

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarnigel hunter 9th May - 11:53pm
    Fimi pulledI out hours before he had to sign. I hope Labour remainers are not being leaned on by Corbyn big wigs. This has helped...
  • User AvatarTom McLean 9th May - 11:34pm
    Interesting that Ed and Jo were selected as the warm-up speakers. Is this the first (unofficial) event in the upcoming leadership contest? (I've heard a...
  • User AvatarTonyH 9th May - 11:21pm
    Sorry, I have to agree with the others. This is really poor video and will make us look unprofessional if we share it widely. The...
  • User AvatarTonyH 9th May - 11:15pm
    She sounds like a good candidate, and all the best to her. I will be sending a donation to the campaign and will do some...
  • User AvatarSean Hagan 9th May - 10:47pm
    @ Gary E: I agree - what happened to the sound? I’ve just got talking heads - after a long wait for the video to...
  • User AvatarDigital 9th May - 10:42pm
    In fact, this is a very important topic. A large number of services and transactions are transferred to the Internet and the correct taxation of...
Thu 9th May 2019
18:00
High Wycombe Canvassing
Sat 11th May 2019
10:00
European Election Action Day
10:30
Hastings & Rye Euro Action Day
Thu 23rd May 2019
Neath Port Talbot, Resolven by-election
Mon 3rd Jun 2019
18:30
American foreign policy forum