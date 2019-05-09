Lib Dem Beki Sellick to fight Peterborough by-election after efforts to find single remain candidate falter

There had been some speculation in the media that there would be one singe Remain candidate in the Peterborough by-election, which will take place on June 6th following the recall of MP Fiona Onasanya.
However, nominations closed today and that didn’t happen. Lib Dem Beki Sellick was duly nominated to fight the by-election for us:
We must stop #Brexit. I would have stood down for an independent #Remain candidate but @LibDems are the strongest Remain Party and I'm the most consistent local campaigner, committed to #Peterborough to save services, combat climate change & protect jobs https://t.co/b00TrqST4A pic.twitter.com/f2xWGtowt7
— Beki Sellick (@LibdemBeki) May 9, 2019
The official party line is as follows:
The Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, Change UK and Renew have been working together to put forward a joint approach for the Peterborough by-election, understanding the need for a collective effort in securing a People’s Vote and stopping Brexit.
We had all agreed to put our support behind an independent and pro-Remain candidate. Unfortunately, this effort has not been successful, and as the strongest remain party, the Liberal Democrats will be fielding a candidate ready to represent Peterborough.
We have therefore selected local businesswomen and campaigner Beki Sellick as our candidate, having previously fought the seat for the party in the 2017 election.
With over 100,000 members, 2,500 councillors across the country and an active team in Peterborough, the Liberal Democrats are the strongest Remain voice. If you want to stop Brexit then vote for the Liberal Democrats.
She sounds like a good candidate, and all the best to her. I will be sending a donation to the campaign and will do some telephoning – I hope others do too.
However, I do think it is unfortunate that a joint candidate couldn’t be agreed on. Norman Smith from the BBC is reporting that this was all sorted and then the agreed candidate pulled out at the last minute due to ‘pressure from Labour remainers.’ If that’s true it is a disgrace. Not only are they failing to get Labour to stand up for a #PeoplesVote but they’re stopping others from doing so effectively as well.
