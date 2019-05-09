Lib Dem Beki Sellick to fight Peterborough by-election after efforts to find single remain candidate falter

There had been some speculation in the media that there would be one singe Remain candidate in the Peterborough by-election, which will take place on June 6th following the recall of MP Fiona Onasanya.

However, nominations closed today and that didn’t happen. Lib Dem Beki Sellick was duly nominated to fight the by-election for us:

We must stop #Brexit. I would have stood down for an independent #Remain candidate but @LibDems are the strongest Remain Party and I'm the most consistent local campaigner, committed to #Peterborough to save services, combat climate change & protect jobs https://t.co/b00TrqST4A pic.twitter.com/f2xWGtowt7 — Beki Sellick (@LibdemBeki) May 9, 2019

The official party line is as follows: