From All Fools’ Day to All Ghouls’ Day – what next to stop Brexit?

The commentary on last night’s EU summit was presented as Theresa May going to beg for favours from foreigners. I saw it a bit differently. You see, I see the EU 27 as my leaders. I’m a European. I’m a citizen of the European Union. These people, down a long and convoluted democratic chain certainly, are accountable to me. They are my leaders in the same way as the UK Government – although the latter infuriates me a lot more and pleases me a lot less – and the Scottish Government and my Council are. And, frankly, out of that lot, the EU 27 are the pick of the bunch.

In the context of Brexit, the EU have, to be honest, been fair, firm, adult and where they have leaked stuff to the press, have been more authentic and less inflammatory than the Members of Parliament in her own party. I can’t believe that I actually live in a universe where Mark Francois isn’t a Harry Enfield character but actually has a vote in the mother of Parliaments. Perfidious Albion on speed? Really? He actually wants our international reputation to be mud?

I have a lot more confidence in the EU27 to acquit themselves with honour than the UK Government. And they were nothing but reasonable in their deliberations. They want a sensible solution to all of this. What they are getting in return is incoherence and the strategic ability of a two year old who wants that sweetie at the checkout and thinks that throwing a tantrum is going to get it for them.

You have to credit them with some sense of humour. The first Brexit cliff edge was chosen by us – near April Fool’s Day. This one has been chosen by the EU – Hallowe’en. The jokes will be writing themselves for the next six months.

It would be wrong to think that we have six months, though. May will have a go at persuading her recalcitrants to pass her terrible deal in the next few weeks and she might succeed. It might pass by a vote or two. And we’d be headed into a poorer, more isolated future on the basis of a handful of ERG types and Brexiteer Labour MPs. That is so not how it should be, but the danger has not passed.

The last thing the Tories want to do is fight the European elections. What on earth would be the point in voting for them? How do they write a manifesto that the Dominic Grieve and Mark Francois wings of the party can support? They will try not to have to and we have to make sure that they don’t succeed in their aim.

The Euros, if they happen, offer a huge opportunity for Liberal Democrats, especially as EU citizens have the chance to vote for the Party that’s been doggedly trying to stop Brexit from the start. We stand to gain several seats. Sure, Farage’s mob will win some, too, but the opportunities for the highly motivated Remain campaign to gather behind Remain candidates will make us win too. In Scotland not far off half a million people signed the Revoke petition. In 2009, 174000 people elected George Lyon as MEP. This is doable, people.

We need a good, spirited and noisy air war over the next few weeks. And that probably means more voices than just Vince’s. Don’t get me wrong, I love our leader and he says a lot of sensible stuff, but we need zing and fizz in the mix, too and those are not his forte.

The People’s Vote is very much back in play now. While I’d prefer to just revoke Article 50 and have done with it, I appreciate that the democratic symmetry is an appealing argument.

It would provide Theresa May the opportunity of getting her deal through Parliament with a significant majority. All she has to do is accept the Kyle Wilson amendment and virtually everyone except the ERG and DUP will vote for it. Only a few of the Tories would be supporting the deal. The rest of us would be doing all we can to get the public to kill it.

And that campaign can be won. I know some people are pessimistic about it but think about the opportunity. The Remain campaign won’t be destructively and half-heartedly hampered by No 10 or a reluctant Corbyn. It will be exuberant, joyous, hopeful, optimistic and hilarious. It will harness the best of what the likes of Our Future, Our Choice, Led by Donkeys and FFS have been doing for the past couple of years. The People’s Vote campaign has had its moments, but it has kept another referendum in the game. And a million people on the streets and 5 million who signed the petition are a useful and willing campaign team whose efforts have to be harnessed.

For the moment, though, we can all be grateful that we don’t have to catch and barbecue rats in the park this weekend after a no deal, and our tired, stressed MPs will have the chance to rest up for a week or so.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings