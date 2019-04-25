ALDC

Help ALDC win more council seats

By | Thu 11th April 2019 - 11:55 am

With everything that’s happening nationally, one thing remains certain – it’s vital that our party achieves a good set of results on Thursday 2 May.

Word on the street is that support for the big two parties is soft and where local Liberal Democrat teams are working hard, we are in a strong position to make gains.

If you haven’t yet had a chance to donate to ALDC’s Local Election Appeal, time is running out to make a difference – in many councils, postal votes will start landing on doormats next week.

100 Lib Dem candidates in target wards from Kent to Cumbria have already received letters to 25,000 crucial postal voters, paid for by generous donations. We now want to do even more to make sure these wards are Lib Dem gains on the night.

We can only help our candidates get across the line in these target wards if we raise another £5,000 for the Local Election Appeal by the end of next week. 

Can you donate today to help Liberal Democrat candidates get across the line in 100 wards?

If you would like to send a cheque (made payable to ALDC), our address is: ALDC, 2.07 Boat Shed, 16 Exchange Quay, Salford M5 3EQ.

Thank you to everybody who has supported our appeal.

Find out more about our appeal.

ALDC: Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners – we are a membership organisation that provides advice, resources and training to support our members with their campaigning to win elections. Find out more/join.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 11th Apr - 1:01pm
    Caron, I am puzzled by your statement that you consider Merkle, Macron, and the rest of the "EU 27" to be "your leaders", and that...
  • User AvatarSacha Griffiths 11th Apr - 12:56pm
    On Brexit we should mark a clear bold position with a broad appeal to break the deadlock. A second referendum with a set of differences....
  • User AvatarMartin 11th Apr - 12:39pm
    The Coalition was successful in demonstrating that Coalition politics can be functional in the UK (in most countries it is the norm); this is an...
  • User AvatarMartin 11th Apr - 12:18pm
    The priority is the European Parliament Election. The anti-Brexit/peoples' vote/Lib Dem/ Greens/TIG/ group need to unite around a common banner in clear opposition to Brexit....
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 11th Apr - 12:15pm
    It can be done in less than that - ask Paul Tyler.
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 11th Apr - 12:06pm
    Sorry for the above. The second post, which repeats itself, should have been the first paragraph in the first post. Apologies.