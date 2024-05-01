FTTP is worse than you realised

As we approach another election, it’s worth noting just how flawed First Past the Post (FPTP) voting is as a system for electing candidates in single-winner elections. David Cameron saw his career destroyed by not supporting Alternative Vote (AV), and now it appears Rishi Sunak will witness the rise of The Reform Party, potentially increasing the Tories’ losses at the election.

The biggest issue with FPTP isn’t merely that it encourages dishonest voting or that the concept of ‘most votes wins’ seems intuitive. Rather, its main flaw is that it can result in the election of the least popular candidate.

I have previously pointed out that first-past-the-post voting can indeed lead to the election of the least popular candidate. While discussing this in a forum with supporters of electoral reform, I was told, ‘That’s not true.’ It wasn’t that they insisted on this misconception; they simply assumed it couldn’t be the case until it was explained how. This isn’t an opinion, it’s a mathematically provable fact.

Unfortunately, some people, despite favouring other forms of single-winner elections, still view FPTP voting as at least an acceptable method for conducting elections.

In an election, our aim is to identify the most popular candidate, right? There’s an assumption that the FPTP winner is the most popular, while an AV winner might be more of a compromise. This narrative was propagated by the NoToAV campaign in 2011, with insufficient opposition from the Yes campaign.

In reality, the winner under AV is much more likely to be the most popular candidate. While FPTP often does elect the most popular candidate, it can also fail to do so. Although less common, AV can also fall short in this regard; however, it cannot elect the least popular candidate.

In many elections with numerous candidates, voters often have little insight into others’ preferences and who has the best chance of winning. This is a common scenario in organisational, trade union, or local council elections. For elections within organisations there can be many candidates and voters will have no idea before they vote who is likely to win, so with 9 candidates running in theory if there is a close to even split between candidates someone could win with 12% of the vote.

OK, that’s unlikely to happen, but with voters having no polling to look at, to know who is likely to win, the vote has a high chance of being highly fragmented. It wouldn’t be unusual for someone to with win with just 20% of the vote, meaning 80% voted for someone else. Also, the organisations may not even give out vote share statistics, they will simply state who won, and most people assume this is fair.

Under FPTP, it doesn’t matter how many people vote against you; what matters is how fragmented the opposition is. If the opposition is highly fragmented, someone can win with very little support, and the winner can be the candidate who would not just lose, but lose badly against most candidates, or worse, every candidate. This is how extremist can win under FPTP voting.

It’s also worth noting, that while we support STV for general elections, the ability to rank candidates makes it a more extremist proof form of PR, extremist parties tend to not get ranked highly by voters not ranking them first, so tend to underperform in terms of seats relative to their first-preference vote share.

The plurality metric for deciding a “winner” can in some cases be quite arbitrary. Still, “most votes wins” can seem so highly intuitive that it is a fair system; some people will immediately be dismissive and resort to mockery at the mere suggestion it’s not, purely out of instinct.

Perhaps the worst thing about it isn’t just that it can elect the least popular candidate, but more the fact that the system itself seems so intuitive; trying to disparage it can get that reaction.

Put simply, first-past-the-post voting can elect the candidate that would lose a two-person runoff against every other candidate; this is also known as the Condorcet loser. This is why I think it is one of the worst methods possible for elections that require a single winner where more than two candidates are running.

I also find it odd that many countries that have PR such as New Zealand and Germany still rely on this system for their single-winner constituencies.

Someone could argue that what I described is not an adequate metric for deciding who is the least popular candidate. Fair enough, if losing in a runoff to every other candidate doesn’t make you the least popular candidate, I’d like to know what does?

However, even if I accepted that to be the case, I’d like to see how it could be argued that a person who would lose so consistently this way could still be deemed to be the most popular candidate?

* Alex Hosking is a party member