Get ready for Autumn Conference – papers published

It’s just six weeks on Saturday until we all gather in Bournemouth for Autumn Conference.
Over the past few days, the party has published the final agenda, Conference reports and the outcome of the Policy Review. You can read them all here.
The four days of Conference will see debates on topics ranging from youth work to climate change to emergency care, transport, reducing harm from gambling, helping contaminated blood victims, giving Ukrainian children certainty in the UK and protecting women’s rights across the globe.
On Monday afternoon the Policy Review will be debated. This is the outcome of a year’s work by a group chaired by Ed Davey. It seeks to identify any areas where they think our policy needs to be updated in the run-up to the next election.
From the forward:
The Liberal Democrats’ purpose in British politics, however, is much
greater than just vanquishing what’s left of the Conservative Party and
being the careful scrutineers of Labour’s actions – crucial though those
jobs are. Our purpose is as it has always been, as it is spelt out in our
party’s constitution: to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society,
in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality
and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty,
ignorance or conformity.
That goal may seem a long way off right now, but Britain has overcome
big challenges before and we can do it again now. For more than 150
years, Liberals and Liberal Democrats have led the way: championing
free trade, introducing the state pension and free school meals, laying
the foundations of the welfare state and the NHS, legalising same-sex
marriage, and taking urgent action to tackle climate change.
So now we must continue to lead the way, with big, bold policies to
tackle the challenges facing our country in the years ahead. Not just
clearing up the enormous mess left by the Conservatives, but building
the fair, free and open society we all believe in. Doing what liberalism is
all about: putting real power in people’s hands and holding the already
powerful properly to account.
That is how we can deliver for our communities, turn back the tide of
populism, and change people’s lives for the better. By showing people
that their voices count, their votes matter, and liberal democracy can
work for them.
There will no doubt be some debate over whether the vision it sets out is radical enough to fix things. And over the next few weeks, amendments will be drafted. It is so much better for the blood pressure if we all do this now rather than scrabble around in the few days before Conference trying to throw things together. The amendments deadline is 1pm on Monday 8th September.