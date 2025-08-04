Get ready for Autumn Conference – papers published

It’s just six weeks on Saturday until we all gather in Bournemouth for Autumn Conference.

Over the past few days, the party has published the final agenda, Conference reports and the outcome of the Policy Review. You can read them all here.

The four days of Conference will see debates on topics ranging from youth work to climate change to emergency care, transport, reducing harm from gambling, helping contaminated blood victims, giving Ukrainian children certainty in the UK and protecting women’s rights across the globe.

On Monday afternoon the Policy Review will be debated. This is the outcome of a year’s work by a group chaired by Ed Davey. It seeks to identify any areas where they think our policy needs to be updated in the run-up to the next election.

From the forward:

The Liberal Democrats’ purpose in British politics, however, is much

greater than just vanquishing what’s left of the Conservative Party and

being the careful scrutineers of Labour’s actions – crucial though those

jobs are. Our purpose is as it has always been, as it is spelt out in our

party’s constitution: to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society,

in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality

and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty,

ignorance or conformity. That goal may seem a long way off right now, but Britain has overcome

big challenges before and we can do it again now. For more than 150

years, Liberals and Liberal Democrats have led the way: championing

free trade, introducing the state pension and free school meals, laying

the foundations of the welfare state and the NHS, legalising same-sex

marriage, and taking urgent action to tackle climate change. So now we must continue to lead the way, with big, bold policies to

tackle the challenges facing our country in the years ahead. Not just

clearing up the enormous mess left by the Conservatives, but building

the fair, free and open society we all believe in. Doing what liberalism is

all about: putting real power in people’s hands and holding the already

powerful properly to account. That is how we can deliver for our communities, turn back the tide of

populism, and change people’s lives for the better. By showing people

that their voices count, their votes matter, and liberal democracy can

work for them.

There will no doubt be some debate over whether the vision it sets out is radical enough to fix things. And over the next few weeks, amendments will be drafted. It is so much better for the blood pressure if we all do this now rather than scrabble around in the few days before Conference trying to throw things together. The amendments deadline is 1pm on Monday 8th September.