Community Councils – 50 years of being at the heart of our communities

They have been with us for 50 years, coming into existence in 1975, through the Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973. Their value is becoming more important as local authorities funding is cut, local services are being withdrawn with local community groups picking up the slack.

What are they?

They’re the most local implementation of governance in Scotland, designed to be non-party political and non-sectarian, and inclusive regardless of gender, race, age, disability, nationality or sexual orientation.

Their effectiveness can be shaped by their geographical nature and fit into three types.

Urban Community Councils: In cities like Glasgow or Edinburgh, community councils may represent densely populated neighbourhoods with complex issues.

Rural Community Councils: In remote areas, such as the Highlands and Shires along with smaller coastal areas, their focus will be on issues like broadband access, transportation links and the sustainability of local schools.

Island Community Councils: On islands like Orkney or Shetland, community councils often tackle unique challenges, such as seaboard transport links, access to healthcare, and depopulation.

Why do we need them?

Their role is to provide:

Consultation : Local authorities by law are required to consult with communities on planning and licensing applications, roles where community councils provide that interface. Community councils also have a role in gathering residents’ views on local authority initiatives.

Advocacy : Community councils act as advocates, championing improvements and drawing attention to issues ranging from transport and housing to public safety and environmental concerns.

Initiation of Projects : Many community councils initiate and manage local projects, organise events, maintaining community spaces, supporting local clubs, and developing community plans.

Information Source : They have a role in keeping residents informed about local issues, changes to services, and opportunities for engagement through newsletters, social media, public meetings, and notice boards.

Partnerships : Community councils work with local authorities, police, health boards, and voluntary sector organisations to deliver services and enhance community well-being.

In truth not all community councils will fulfil these roles, their level of community activities will be shaped by the community’s profile and demographics

What challenges do community councils face?

Recruitment and engagement : Some councils struggle to involve younger people and attract new members, existing on small groups of participants, leading to a lack of diversity and risk of stagnation.

Influence : Although statutory bodies, they have no statutory powers. Their influence depends on the strength of relationships with local authorities and the skill of members. It is possible to influence decision makers, but only when true community engagement and involvement has taken place and can be evidenced.

Resources : Funding and training are concerns, especially for councils in deprived or remote areas. In Moray the admin support grant totals £17K for potentially 20 community councils.

Visibility: In some communities, awareness of the council’s existence or role is low, limiting its effectiveness.

Changing Demographics : Local resident populations are changing and realignment of community identities impact participation and relevance.

Regardless of these challenges, Community Councils have survived the last 50 years, but going forward they need to evolve, and their funding needs to reflect their growing significance to local communities.

Why are they important, and how to encourage participation?

Getting local communities to participate with Community Councils requires that they are seen as relevant. For some they are small, parochial and based around a group of aging participants, not all, but some.

By addressing the challenges, primarily resourcing and encouraging younger blood into the mix their relevance can be brought to the community’s attention. The ‘body politic’ has lost confidence in the political system. Community councils although non-political have a significant role to plays in building confidence in activism and the governance model across Scotland.

The second and third tiers of governance must recognise the effectiveness of localism, of empowering people to solve their issues, and by making sure that the power to solve issues is closer to the people being impacted.

That will require not just an establishment scheme for community councils that works, but a grass-roots review of funding, by making the funding of local authorities more equitable and locally driven through a review of land-values or local income taxation.

As Liberals we favour localism, and local actions. Community councils have the potential to build a better society, and have the potential to break the popularist mentality.

“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.” — Helen Keller

* Les Tarr is a member of Banffshire and Buchan Liberal Democrats and a community councillor