Getting beyond “All politicians are liars”

Embed from Getty Images

The most dangerous of political myths in a still functioning democracy is “They’re all the same”. It goes hand in hand with “All politicians are liars”. I believe that we have to be explicit in insisting that in our country a small number of our politicians really do tell lies but most do not. There are plenty whose ideas, values and political aims we can disagree with but that does not mean they are liars. Someone’s interpretation of an issue may appear to be false but that is not about telling lies.

There is of course a grey area between truth and deceit. If people are to be equipped to make democratic choices there is inevitably going to be a place for the simplification of some issues. In a representative democracy people make their choices in the ballot box and the people who get elected carry on the debate in more detail. That’s why we pay them and give them really good research facilities.

There is even a limited case to be made for seeing “spin” as a positive so long as there are competing spins. But that is not lying. Tom Barney in the latest Liberator rightly questions the extent to which our campaigning depends on a PR model. We need to clean up our act but we cannot get away from deliberately shaping messages than can communicate clearly and effectively.

Nick Clegg and his colleagues in the 2010 parliament went back on a promise over tuition fees but that is not the same as lying. It was a political judgement whatever we make of the policy. The real lesson from that debacle was not “never make a U-turn”. It was rather do the risk assessment on hitching your party to someone else’s “pledge” – in this case the National Union of Students.

I suspect that one of the best resources for coping with the accusation of all being liars is a reasonably visible track record. Another more intangible counterweight is testimony from organisations outside political parties. The more thoughtful sections of the media, faith communities and much of the voluntary sector are by and large willing to say that most politicians are not liars. My own Christian denomination, the Methodist Church, has no problem in seeing politics as a vocation.

We can live with the suspicion that some of our politicians may be lying. We should not tolerate obvious lies from people who simply (and lazily) make denials without supporting evidence. In a difficult election campaign most Lib Dems would have had no regrets about Jo Swinson’s assertions about Johnson’s lies.

Ours is not simply a time for the hard slog of political campaigning from the ground up. It is also a time to defend the building blocks of politics itself. Calling out the lies emanating from round the Cabinet table will require constant vigilance over the next few years. However there is an even harder task in exposing those actions of the Government which, semi-hidden by a host of distractions, move us further towards becoming a more authoritarian state. Sometimes deeds as well as words simply do not ring true.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.