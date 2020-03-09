Government must announce public health grant amidst Coronavirus crisis

Today the Liberal Democrats have called on the Health Secretary to announce the public health grant amidst the Coronavirus crisis.
Having failed to tell local councils how much the public health grant will be, the Tories have made it all but impossible for councils to ensure our communities have proper healthcare.
Even if it was business as usual this would be shameful, but with the Coronavirus it is nothing short of an abdication of duty. Public health information is vital to lowering the Coronavirus peak, but even more alarming is the inability for local councils to try and address the inevitable gaps in our social care sector getting worse.
Whilst the Prime Minister and Health Secretary are happily touring the TV studios, they are utterly failing at the most basic level to support councils in their vital work.
Korea is offering an extremely excellent approach for democratic countries to handle the disease without Wuhan-style lockdown. Large-scale, aggressive testing combined with early (and more comprehensive) detection and strict medical protocols enable it to effectively contain a very sudden and large outbreak, again, without region-wide lockdowns.
Perhaps the UK should emulate Korea, where new infections are slowing and death rate never gets pass 1%.
By the way, aggressive testing will actually relieve people of panic, because it will ensure the feeling that everyone will be tested and, it will drive down death rate.
I guess the total number of infection cases in Italy is already tens of thousand, given its unsually high death rate for a developed country.
Lib Dems need to up their game. I’d sugguest calling for the cancellation of all large sportting and entertainment events. They could also take a leaf out of the Irish governments book
Coronavirus sick pay scheme will see affected receive €305 per week
New income support plan will cost €2.4bn, with payments available to self-employed
because if you think offerring sick pay at
The Prime Minister added: “The Health Secretary will bring forward, as part of our emergency coronavirus legislation, measures to allow the payment of statutory sick pay, from the very first day you are sick, instead of four days, under the current rules.
“That’s the right way forward. Nobody should be penalised speaker for doing the right thing.”
Under the current Government rules workers are eligible for £94.25 per week Statutory Sick Pay (SSP).
SSP is paid by an employer for up to 28 weeks and tax and National Insurance will be deducted.
because if you think offerring sick pay at £94.25 will stop anyone bar those at deaths door from going to work you really don’t know how Joe and Joesette Blogs live.
We are about to see decisions coming home to roost. If you are living hand to mouth taking time off isn’t an option. I’m aware of people who never take time off no matter how sick they get and they won’t this time for in their cases “No work equals no food”. We have birthed a devil take the hindmost society in the past this has worked well for many of the older amongst us at the expense of the young, now we are about to learn that shattering society for a few trinkets comes at a cost and in some cases it will be a deadly cost.
I’ll leave you with this thought. A young l;ad I know is on his final written warning for being sick two times in a year, one more instance and he has lost his job, what chance of him self isolating if he gets a cough, after all it’s likely to be mild for him, for me quite possibly fatal but hey he has to look after himself.
Meanwhile, our leaders have been spreading falsehoods about current testing, which is encouraging the spread of this disease. The CDC actually instructed hospitals not to test until patients demonstrate severe illness—at which point they’ve probably infected many other people. The guidance has recently changed, but it won’t help much, given the shortage of test kits.
The number of health care workers exposed to the virus is rising rapidly, with implications for the care not just of coronavirus patients, but all others who need urgent medical attention. In Korea, where the authorities have been aggressive in identifying and managing the disease, there is nevertheless a long waiting list for hospitals. The same is true in Italy, which went from zero cases to hospitals at full capacity in the span of one week. We may already be approaching that scenario in major urban centers. Many are comparing this to the flu, but that’s wrong: the coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than flu, even with good health care.
Just think about it: does it stand to reason that the 2nd largest economy in the world (China) just collapsed because the government decided to shut everything down due to a bad case of the flu? Reports suggest that perhaps half of Iranian leaders have been infected, and many have already died. Investors have not begun to reckon with the geopolitical consequences of these developments.
The keywords are “Just think about it: does it stand to reason that the 2nd largest economy in the world (China) just collapsed because the government decided to shut everything down due to a bad case of the flu? “; we have know that for weeks but appear to be like a rabbit in the headlights, unable to make decsions beause it might upset someone.
I cant help feeling that The Governments approach is complacent & too little, too late.
Shouldnt The Libdems be calling for a much more agressive approach ?
Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE
The worrying thing on this tracker is not the figures for countries that have reportted figures, it is the countries that seem immune or hardly touched like North Korea, Mongolia, the Stans, Turkey and Indonsia ( I could go on). If it is there unreportted and unattacked well it isn’t good.
Frankie, Paul Barker – yes, the party must call for aggressive testing. If we don’t have the capability to test 10k people each day, then 6000, 4000 or even 2000 will be better than current rate, just testing people to the maximum of our current capacity, while push for ramping up testing capacity, by creating strategy to booost domestic test kit production and by importing from South Korea, where the pandemic is slowing down (thanks to aggressive testing and early detection).
The alternative to ramping up testing will be lockdown, like in Wuhan, like in Lombardy.
By the way, frankie, Covid is not lethal, if you look at Korean data, where the government (by the way, the ruling party is a centre-left liberal party) is testing its people very aggressively, the death rate CF-R is below 0.6%, just a little above the flu death rate.