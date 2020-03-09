Low incomes mean that the basic human right of housing is often beyond people’s reach

This is the first of three articles on housing

Food and shelter are essential to survival and yet according to the latest Government figures, collected in the autumn of 2019 and published in February 2020, 4,266 people are estimated to be sleeping rough each night in this the 5th largest economy in the world. The Charity Crisis believes it may be nearer to 8,000.

According to the charity Shelter three million new social homes must be built in England over the next 20 years of which 1.2 million homes are needed for younger families who cannot afford to buy and “face a lifetime in expensive and insecure private renting”. The Government responded that providing fair social housing was a priority and it planned to build 250,000 homes by 2022, including homes for social rent.

Housing is big business and it was the collapse of the property marked in America which led to the economic crisis in 2008 which saw the Government bail out the banks and led to ten years of austerity during which the rich, including those responsible for the crisis, got richer and the majority of us got poorer.

Building giants Barratts and Taylor Wimpey made pre-tax profits in 2019 (even after paying their Chief Executives £3.6m and £1.7m) of £909.8m and £656.8m respectively. Barratts built 17,856 houses thereby making a pre-tax profit (after all on costs) of £50,000 per house. The Nationwide Building Society made a pre-tax profit of £833m in 2019 after having paid its Chief Executive £2.37m, including bonuses, and this despite profits having fallen from an all-time high of £1.2bn in 2016.

The Government gets £9.3b per year from Stamp Duty paid on house purchase, and, of course the value of one’s house is taken into account when assessing long term care charges – with an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 having to sell their houses to pay for their care each year. And despite the introduction of a new allowance that allows couples to pass on a family home worth up to £850,000 tax-free, “Inheritance Tax” receipts hit a record high of £5.2bn in the last tax year much of which came from houses. Estate Agents and legal fees all add to the cost of moving.

Despite schemes like “Help to Buy” and the abolition of “stamp duty” for first time buyers many new so called “affordable homes” remain empty because there are too few would be first time buyers able to afford them.

Clearly there is sufficient money in the system to considerably reduce the price of new houses. However house prices have to some extent been dictated by supply and demand and to reduce the price of new ones would have a knock on effect on prices generally and leave many home owners in negative equity – i.e. owing more on their houses than they are worth.

Therefore the answer lies, not in reducing prices (although this would clearly be possible) but in increasing the incomes of the lower paid including those in the building industry, by income redistribution, so that deposits and mortgages are within everyone’s reach.

* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services who for the past twelve years has been presenting a weekly current affairs / campaigning programme on Express FM between October and Easter.