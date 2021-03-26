Government tells councils they must meet in public after May local elections – that is neither practical nor safe

Fri 26th March 2021

Local councils have been meeting online during the pandemic. After a few teething problems, the practice of meeting online has worked well. But yesterday the government declared councils must meet in public after 7 May. Many councillors think this is too early. A good many councils, including Ludlow Town Council and Shropshire Council, do not have suitable buildings to accommodate all their councillors, let alone members of the public, while social distancing remains in place.

Vaccination is under way but having kept myself safe for a year, I think this is too risky. Up to 74 councillors and at least 25 officers and public attend Shropshire’s unitary council in a chamber set out like a university lecture hall. My local town council meets in a cheek by jowl Guildhall that is socially cramped. The parish council I chair had 30 people at one online meeting recently. There is nowhere in the parish big enough for a meeting that size even in normal times.

This is retrograde move that will reduce the effectiveness of local democracy. Not for once, ministers are out of touch with reality.

The compulsory return to face to face for councils is only happening because local government has long been an afterthought in the government’s deliberations (and, for that matter, allocation of funding). Parliament has run out of time to debate the required legislation that would extend powers for online meetings. Faced with a mess of their own making, Ministers are bragging up face to face meetings up as a return to normality in a letter  and guidance to councils. But the upbeat talk cannot disguise that it will be difficult for many cash strapped councils to hold democratic meetings until social distancing rules are lifted.

The government’s move is set to heap pressure on councils at a point where they are already stretched dealing with the May elections and finding ways to help return local economies to normal.

This is parliament at its weakest – unable to deal with the essential business of the day. That is the fault of ministers and parliamentary business managers. I hope MPs and councils will protest loudly that this is a retrograde step that will damage local democracy.

The pandemic created an opportunity to get councils to a position that they should have been in a while ago. Reaching out to a wider community using technology. We must not lose that. The government is encouraging councils to allow public access online while councillors are meeting in public. There is a legal requirement that councils must meet in public except when they can’t. But being face to face and online at the same time does add extra complexity and costs for councils, especially smaller councils.

Ministers have launched a consultation on whether councils could meet online as many do in Scotland. That is welcome but belated. Meanwhile, ministers are facing action in the courts being brought by councils of all sizes from across the country who are opposing the enforced return to face to face meetings before it’s safe or practical to do so.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

