Guardian features two Lib Dems whose first date was delivering Focuses in the snow

This will warm the cockles of your heart, dear reader.

The Guardian has a regular feature called “How we met”, where couples recall the early days of their relationship.

This week, they feature “Nicky, 37, and Simon, 40”. They found love at first sight when they both got up to close a window together at a Lib Dem training weekend in Derby!

They subsequently talked all evening and found they had a lot in common: ” As well as sharing the same political values, they’d both studied European law.”

The next weekend, Simon joined Nicky in Oldham at a by-election campaign:

“We always joke that our first date was delivering leaflets in the snow,” says Nicky.

You can read this heart-warming love story in full here.

