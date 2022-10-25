Transforming our party and winning votes; a medium- and long-term strategy

The past few weeks since Boris’s resignation offer us some of the most valuable lessons in the history of British politics. What we learn from these turbulent times will be instrumental in shaping our party, and will have a profound impact on our performance in the next general election and every other election afterwards.

Over the past 15 years, I worked with national and international organisations, and a current head of state. I witnessed history being made, in the Middle East and US. Alas, I also saw expertise, professional and ethical standards undermined across much of Europe and in the US. It all boils down to one thing, perception.

When Nasser of Egypt lost the 1967 war and saw Israel taking the Sinai Peninsula, it would have been perfectly reasonable for Egyptians to turn against the man who promised to wipe Israel out in mere hours. Instead, his resignation prompted tens of thousands to take to the streets to demand his return. Why? Because of how Egyptians perceived him. This was the man whose policies brought about a humiliating defeat and, like the Tories, sent the Egyptian Pound plummeting. He was nonetheless a brilliant, immoral propagandist.

It is therefore important to understand that those who ridicule and undermine experts, including Dominic Cummings and Donald Trump, are in fact experts themselves. They spend a great deal of time and effort in understanding the public, playing us against one another and employing our ambitions, bias and, most importantly, fears, for their interests.

However, the opposition, ourselves included, have been nothing short of complicit. The Conservatives have been busy; reaching out, building a support base with populism at its heart. Boris is to many the popular chap who acts, talks, and appreciates a drink like the rest of us. In the meantime, we appear to be falling behind.

When I first joined the party, more than 4 years ago, I was very keen on doing more; volunteering my time, skills and expertise to seeing the Tories defeated. All I was offered is an invitation to handout leaflets. After many emails and phone calls, I got nowhere. Another member I spoke to likened the party to an impregnable fortress. The people inside are happy where they are, and are largely unwilling to bring anyone else in.

We are likewise spectacularly inadequate on another front. Whilst Labour and the Tories have think tanks and strategists substantially involved in their policy-making, and, most importantly, understanding the public (including a number of individuals I have met personally), we have a broken link. A Lib Dem Voice article celebrates the launch of Liberal Insight in 2012, the link to its website shows a message that the domain name is for sale. Essentially, this shop has closed its doors and the premises is now for sale.

In short, this is what I believe should be our strategy to substantially increase our share of the vote:

• It is not about us, it’s about the electorate and what matters to them. We should therefore establish a solid mechanism to understand the public, and how to win them over.

• Engage in discussions that win votes. Avoid cultural wars such as the definition of a ‘woman’. The majority of Britons, according to a majority of studies, are simply not interested. They’d rather hear about the NHS, terrorism, immigration, defence, etc. It is key that our grassroots activists and councillors fully embrace this strategy.



• Populism is at the heart of our democracy. We must not be under the impression that we’re too morally superior to engage in populist politics. That in fact suggests that we’re too morally superior for politics altogether. For instance, we need to engage in the debate on immigration, cautiously and with compassion. We nonetheless need to understand that people have the right to be sceptical of Channel-crossing immigrants. Labelling anyone who voices negative opinions of Channel crossings a ‘racist’ marginalises us.



• We need to look inwards. Consistent criticism of the government is what any party in opposition does. Nevertheless, we need to dedicate the overwhelming majority of our sources and efforts to implementing initiatives that help our society. Let’s focus on 20% making a fuss, 80% working for the people.

• Optimism and feel-good politics; we are instinctively inclined to listen and vote for optimists. A party with leaders and members who come with ‘doom and gloom’ warnings are off-putting and lame. Effective political communication and messaging are key.

• We start today; despite all of the above, I am an optimist. I believe that we can win 30% of the vote in the general election after the coming one (this should be our target). But we drastically need to act now. We can’t afford to remain a largely mediocre party. We are the true patriots who hold this country’s interests at heart. Time to deliver.

* Khaled Hassan is an Egyptian political risk and intelligence analyst whose research looks at antisemitism, terrorism, conspiracy theories and national security.