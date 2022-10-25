Reaction to Sunak as PM

Rishi Sunak will (not) be kissing the King’s hand this morning.

Here’s some of the Lib Dem reaction to Sunak’s elevation:

The Conservatives have trashed our economy, pushed health services to the brink, and added hundreds of pounds to people’s mortgage payments. Now Conservative MPs have installed another out-of-touch Prime Minister without giving you a say. We need General Election NOW. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 24, 2022





Daisy Cooper was out on the TV media yesterday, including an appearance on Sky News captured in this tweet:

For those who say “shouldn’t we give the new PM a chance?” I would argue that we already know the measure of the man. As I said to @SkyNews, @LibDems will be speaking up for the millions of people who want a say and a #GeneralElectionNow pic.twitter.com/hEhe2gGcXX — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak is Prime Minister. The first person on a non-White background to be so. That’s an incredible achievement for the country. 👏 Nevertheless he still doesn’t have a mandate. @LibDems are demanding a #GeneralElection by Xmas. — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) October 24, 2022

And in non-Lib Dem circles, here’s the reaction from the Guardian’s Nesrine Malik:

Huge to have the first PM of colour – it only took running twice, losing the first time, not actually being elected the second time, two PM resignations, the shortest serving PM in history and an entire economic meltdown to shunt him into number 10. A proud moment. — Nesrine Malik (@NesrineMalik) October 24, 2022

And from Will Hutton of the Observer:

Sunak is far too economically right wing for the times – and will carry on with the myth that Brexit is right and will work. It will take longer but, unless he has a Damascene conversion, his failure is guaranteed. — Will Hutton (@williamnhutton) October 24, 2022

And finally this is from the former editor of The Sun, David Yelland:

Brexit has crippled our politics and Labour show no sign, publicly, of addressing this. Without the single market the UK is doomed as Guy Hands so eloquently told @BBCr4today. We need the LibDems to do well come the election. — David Yelland (@davidyelland) October 24, 2022

Here’s my own take on this:

This morning feels like waking up from a bad dream – the Truss premiership. After Truss and Johnson, it will be welcome to have a PM who at least tries to be competent. Keeping up with the Tories farcical, and highly damaging, soap opera has been like being inside a washing machine going round at full pelt for several years. It shouldn’t be like this. Imagine, say, Canada being in the situation where the PM resigns and then saying “Well, let’s ask a tiny section of the population to decide the next PM”. We have a ridiculous constitution which needs urgent reform. Would it be entirely fantastical to suggest having an elected Head of State who has the mandate to call an election in these sorts of situations?

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.