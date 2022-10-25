Paul Walter

Reaction to Sunak as PM

By | Tue 25th October 2022 - 9:34 am


Rishi Sunak will (not) be kissing the King’s hand this morning.

Here’s some of the Lib Dem reaction to Sunak’s elevation:


Daisy Cooper was out on the TV media yesterday, including an appearance on Sky News captured in this tweet:

And in non-Lib Dem circles, here’s the reaction from the Guardian’s Nesrine Malik:

And from Will Hutton of the Observer:

And finally this is from the former editor of The Sun, David Yelland:

Here’s my own take on this:

This morning feels like waking up from a bad dream – the Truss premiership. After Truss and Johnson, it will be welcome to have a PM who at least tries to be competent. Keeping up with the Tories farcical, and highly damaging, soap opera has been like being inside a washing machine going round at full pelt for several years. It shouldn’t be like this. Imagine, say, Canada being in the situation where the PM resigns and then saying “Well, let’s ask a tiny section of the population to decide the next PM”. We have a ridiculous constitution which needs urgent reform. Would it be entirely fantastical to suggest having an elected Head of State who has the mandate to call an election in these sorts of situations?

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Barry Lofty 25th Oct '22 - 9:56am

    I would suggest that not everyone from the ” country’s care home generation ” would be so blinkered and naive?

  • Helen Dudden 25th Oct '22 - 10:34am

    I’m 74 years old, also a wheelchair user. I think many older people have been though life experience.

  • Helen Dudden 25th Oct '22 - 11:07am

    Paul Walter. Thank you Paul, I know it was not meant to be offensive.

  • Barry Lofty 25th Oct '22 - 11:09am

    Thanks Paul!

  • Dennis Wake 25th Oct '22 - 11:36am

    Richi Sunak was elected by the majority of Conservative MPs who were elected by their constituents who are a bit more representative than party members who only have to pay a subscription to get a vote in an election.

  • Peter Davies 25th Oct '22 - 11:42am

    It still remains a problem for him that last month the members were given a choice of Sunak or “None of the above” and voted for “None of the above”. They have not had an opportunity to indicate that they have changed their opinion of him.

  • Jason Connor 25th Oct '22 - 11:51am

    I would agree with David Yelland and Dennis above. I actually like Rishi Sunak, he comes across well, did well with the furlough scheme and the word I associate with him is aspiration. I don’t agree with many of his policies on brexit etc but it’s a huge achievement for the Conservative to elect an Asian/British PM and a step forward for diversity in politics. As for a tiny section of the population deciding the next PM would it not be exactly the same with Labour and the governing party did win a clear majority.

  • Jason Connor 25th Oct '22 - 11:58am

    A clear majority in the FPTP system I should add.

