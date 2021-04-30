Mark Valladares

Hans van Baalen (1960-2021)

By | Fri 30th April 2021 - 5:32 pm

It has been announced that Johannes Cornelis “Hans” van Baalen, President of the ALDE Party, passed away this morning after a short period in hospital, having recently been diagnosed as suffering from cancer.

A member of VVD, he served as a member of the Dutch Parliament between 1999 and 2002, and from 2003 until 2009 until he took his seat in the European Parliament. His political career started as the International Secretary of VVD, the first step in what became a love of international politics that saw him rise to the top of European and international liberalism.

Also in 2009, he became President of the Liberal International, the global liberal family, and oversaw its development, before becoming President of the ALDE Party in 2015 in a contest that we covered here at Liberal Democrat Voice.

Prominent liberals across the globe have paid tribute to him;

On a personal note, I had the pleasure of working with Hans both as the ALDE Party’s occasional Returning Officer and as a member of its Financial Advisory Committee. Hans was very much what you saw, a jovial, direct Dutchman with a kind word for most and a passion for promoting liberalism. He’ll be a tough act for anyone to follow, and there’s little doubt that his death will overshadow the ALDE Party Congress due to take place in Brussels and online in mid-June.

LDV offers its condolences to his family and friends, and to the ALDE Party and Liberal International, both of whom he served with distinction and determination.

