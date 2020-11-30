Has time been called on Local Government investments in commercial property?

One of the most troubling trends in local government finances in recent years is the move by councils into commercial property. Not actually building much, although it’s hardly unheard of, but buying it, using low interest rates to borrow large sums of money. The theory is that, with returns on commercial property higher than interest rates for borrowers, councils can earn a profit in the investments, using the funds to support local services.

It hasn’t gone unremarked, and I wrote about this in December 2018. Of course, since then, the pandemic has had some dramatic effects on commercial property, with the market slumping as retail outlets go under, shopping malls fail and white collar employers in particular pivot towards having staff work at home at least some of the time.

That may not last forever – one of the interesting issues arising from the impact of COVID-19 being “will the short-term impacts become longer-term ones?” – but if it does, and asset values fall, who steps in to pick up the tab?

For 2021/22, local councils will be able to raise council tax by 3% to cover the increased costs of social care, leaving only 2% leeway to cover anything else before triggering a local referendum, which for many district councils would eat up the additional income raised. How then will the loss of revenue from their investments be made up? And, as the London Borough of Croydon has recently demonstrated, getting your investment strategy wrong means, in the worst case scenario, savage service cuts.

And now, to make matters worse, the right to borrow money from the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB) to invest in commercial property has been withdrawn as part of last week’s Spending Review (see paragraph 7.22). The Government had raised the interest rate for borrowing through the PWLB to discourage its use for property speculation, but this clearly didn’t have the desired effect. On the plus side, the rate has been reduced which will benefit local authorities investing in infrastructure.

This is the time for Liberal Democrats to campaign for rectitude in local government spending. That doesn’t mean making cuts, it means thinking about how intelligent investments can lead to savings elsewhere in the budget, making holistic choices. So, for example, borrowing to invest in new social housing, or affordable homes where a modest profit can be reinvested whilst enabling tenants to get onto the property ladder. By doing so, housing waiting lists can be reduced, and the use of public funds to support private landlords can be cut.

Local councils shouldn’t be gambling on commercial property, and if voters knew what risks were being taken, they almost certainly wouldn’t appreciate it. It’s an opportunity to attack Conservative authorities for financial mismanagement, and we shouldn’t miss it in advance of next year’s local elections.