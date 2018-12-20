Is the next crisis in local government finance just a Brexit-induced slump away?

As the Central Government grant to Local Government has been reduced towards nil, we’ve all seen the impact. A retreat from non-statutory services, such as buses and libraries, cuts to grants for the voluntary sector who, ironically, have done more than most to cushion the blow to residents of earlier cuts, and attempts to devolve services to the Cinderella tier of local government that is Town and Parish Councils.

In an attempt to stem the tide, local councils have sought to generate income by borrowing at current historically low rates of interest to invest in commercial property. Unfortunately, suspicion is growing that the surge in such investments is coming in the face of a market which is approaching, or at, its peak.

The biggest investor between 2014/15 and 2017/18 was Spelthorne Borough Council, which has borrowed £1 billion to invest in a variety of assets, including the BP campus at Sunbury. Spelthorne has the fifteenth smallest budget of any District (or equivalent) authority, and is hugely exposed to a slump in the value of its assets. But it’s far from alone. Woking, Runnymede and Eastleigh Borough Councils have all borrowed more than ten times their net revenue budget to finance property deals.

Alarm bells have been ringing for some time, and Lord Oakeshott, who runs the property portfolio of the Value & Income investment trust, was warning of the risks more than a year ago. He said of local authorities then;

They have no coherent investment strategy except raising short-term income to lessen the impact on public spending cuts, so this rush to spend will end in tears and the Treasury should close the PWLB (Public Works Loan Board) funding window soon.

According to the information gathered via Freedom of Information requests, the amount of money invested by local authorities rose from £76.4 million in 2014/15 to £1.8 billion in 2017/18, and, of course, this is money effectively owed to the Treasury.

The Government has, to its credit, seen the risk, and implemented new guidelines aimed at discouraging councils from borrowing money to profit from investments. That hasn’t stop the flow of investments, however.

The warnings from the Governor of the Bank of England recently, suggesting that a disorderly Brexit might lead to a 20% fall in commercial property values, is a warning of how badly things may go wrong, and the risk of more local authorities going the same way as Northamptonshire County Council is a serious one.

Liberal Democrats ought to be cautioning against risking council finances on volatile investments, and there is an alternative, one which would have wider social benefits than property investment, and that is to invest in building social housing. It would create jobs, reduce waiting lists, address increasing problems of homelessness, not to mention the social benefits of more stable lives for disadvantaged families and the opportunity to reduce the costs of handling the fallout from such crises by reducing the number of vulnerable people.

It’s time that we made that case, for local government finance reform hand in hand with social reform, rather than leave it to others. Like healthcare, early intervention reduces the risk of the need for major, costly interventions later, and frees up resources to offer more and better facilities.

* Mark Valladares is a Parish Council Chair in rural Suffolk, and worries about precepts more than he perhaps should.