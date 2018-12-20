Simon Pike

An invitation to join the Tories

By | Thu 20th December 2018 - 3:02 pm

Yesterday I received an email invitation to join the Conservative Party from Helen Whately MP, its Vice Chair for Women.

From: Helen Whately MP, Conservative Party Vice Chair, Women
Sent: Wednesday, December 19, 2018 9:37 PM
To: [email protected]
Subject: Don’t stand for this

Today at Prime Minister’s Questions Jeremy Corbyn called Theresa May a ‘stupid woman’.

This is just the latest in a long line of misogynistic behaviour from Corbyn and his top team.

Jeremy Corbyn ‘mansplained’ to the Prime Minister on International Women’s Day, called for women only train carriages and has a Shadow Chancellor who called a female MP a ‘b****’ and said she should be lynched.

Show them you won’t stand for this by joining the Conservative Party today.

We’re supporting more women to go as far as their talents will take them. Including tackling the abuse and intimidation women face in public life.

On top of this, with a Conservative government the female employment rate is close to a record high and the gender pay gap is at a record low.

That’s why I’m incredibly proud to be the Party’s Vice Chair for Women – join me as a member of the Conservative Party today.

Yours

Helen Whately MP
Conservative Party Vice Chair, Women

PS: Show Corbyn he can’t get away with calling Theresa May a ‘stupid woman’ by joining the Conservative Party.

What prompted this email?

Was it the ‘success’ of Theresa May in negotiating her Brexit deal?

Was it the ‘benefits’ of the introduction of Universal Credit?

No, the reason why Helen Whately thinks that I might want to join the Conservatives is that yesterday Jeremy Corbyn allegedly called Theresa May a “stupid woman” – an allegation that he denies.

One of the definitions of ‘stupid’ in the Cambridge English Dictionary is “silly or unwise; showing poor judgement or little intelligence”. Theresa May’s recent actions to force her deal through Parliament have been both unwise and showing poor judgement. Jeremy Corbyn’s insult, if he did say it, may be unparliamentary, but it is not inaccurate.

This week’s PMQs descended into pantomime – literally – with Theresa May taunting Labour with “He’s going to put a confidence vote. Oh, yes he is. Oh no he isn’t … Look behind you”. The scene later of Tory MPs crowding round the Speaker with their smartphones reminded me of a Hogarth print.

As this time of political crisis, with the increasing risk of a disorderly hard Brexit, is this the conduct that we should expect of our leaders? And is this the best reason that the Tories can find to support them?

* Simon Pike is Data Officer of Newbury and West Berkshire local party and a member of South Central Region executive.

