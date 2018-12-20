Sal Brinton, Liz Leffman, Sheila Ritchie and Cadan ap Tomos

Can you help us make our new disciplinary process a big success?

By | Thu 20th December 2018 - 5:51 pm

Have you watched in horror as one organisation after another has got itself into hot water when an owner, a member or an employee has behaved in an appalling way?

The impact of the #MeToo Movement has really highlighted the need for every organisation to get this kind of issue right. We are proud to say that the Lib Dems will be rolling out our new and upgraded disciplinary process in 2019. In order to become an effective, inclusive and diverse organisation this is absolutely vital.

Whilst Brexit is grabbing all the headlines, we are going to need help from members to make this Lib Dem project a big success.

Lord Macdonald started the project with an excellent review and set of recommendations for the new Disciplinary Process. It was then adopted by the Federal Party at the Brighton Conference last September. The English Party has agreed to implement the new process and the Scots and Welsh Parties will look at doing the same at their Spring Conferences early in 2019.

So that means we need volunteers across all three State Parties to get involved and make this a reality. Experience you have from outside the Party may mean you are just the person we want! It might mean you could help us by getting involved as an investigator, or by sitting on a disciplinary panel. Please look out for an email coming to all members in the New Year. It will have links to more information and details on how to apply. In the meantime please click on this link and go to https://www.libdems.org.uk/macdonald-implementation-signup

We are really keen to hear from people not otherwise involved in the Parties’ structures. Investigators and the people on the panel may stand as candidates for the Party or hold office at a Local Party level, but can’t be on other committees.

If you think you could be one of the independent people we need to run a fair and equitable internal disciplinary system, please get in touch today!

Sal Brinton is the President of the Liberal Democrats. Liz Leffman, Cadan ap Tomos and Sheila Ritchie are the three state party chairs from England, Wales and Scotland respectively.

* Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats, Liz Leffman is Chair of the English Liberal Democrats, Sheila Ritchie is Convenor of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Cadan ap Tomos is Chair of the Welsh Liberal Democrat National Executive Committee.

