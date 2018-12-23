Heartbreaking: Homelessness among children in Scotland rises 22% over 3 years

Homelessness can happen so easily. All it takes is for a landlord to decide to sell the home you have always lived in and you have nowhere to go.

If you are a child in temporary accommodation, your toys and all of your family’s furniture will be in storage. There will be no tree to put presents under.

You could be in a bed and breakfast with all your family in one room with nothing to cook on. You could be in a cold, damp flat somewhere you don’t know.

You could be moved somewhere else at a moment’s notice.

You’ll be away from your friends.

Imagine what that does to your sense of security and wellbeing. It’s going to damage your health, both physical and mental and harm your development.

That’s hard enough at any time of year but at Christmas it’s devastating.

I’m furious that every year the number of children going through this goes up. We cannot stand for this. Both Scotland’s Governments should be ashamed of themselves

Every Christmas, the Scottish Lib Dems ask Scottish Ministers how many children are included in live homelessness applications. This year’s see yet another rise. 12,858 children are in some sort of temporary accommodation at this time. That’s about a fifth of the size of the town where I live and it’s a 22% rise on 2015’s figures.

Both Scotland’s governments really need to get on with ending this misery. The SNP has to stop making excuses and build more social housing and ensure councils have resources to fix poor housing. There are thousands of neglected and vacant properties across the country which, with the right incentives, could be renovated to boost the housing stock.

The Conservatives need to stop cruel social security policies which make people homeless. The benefit cap, two-child policy and the benefits freeze are particularly to blame. Universal Credit will mean that families stand to lose hundreds of pounds a month unless it’s properly funded.

We have to make sure that everyone has a warm, safe place to live. I don’t think it is particularly ambitious to say that. If a Government can’t fulfil the basic needs of its people, then there is something far wrong. It’s disgraceful that people in a country as well off as ours are struggling to obtain food and shelter. We don’t just have to demand better, we have to achieve better.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings