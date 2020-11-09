Heartbreaking report on the effects of housing insecurity on children

The Children’s Society has produced a report, Moving always Moving, on the effects of housing insecurity on children.

What does that actually mean in practice?

For the purpose of this report we define it in a way that most closely reflects the experiences of relevant participants, and there are three main elements to the way we conceptualise it: with reference to multiple moves, to those moves being involuntary, forced or reactive, and to those moves being related to poverty.

When I was Scottish Housing Spokesperson, every Christmas we would do a freedom of information request on the number of children in temporary accommodation at that time of year. Imagine what that must be like, not having your things around you, not knowing whether you might have to move at a moment’s notice and often being accommodated away from your support network and friends.

The effect of this on physical and mental health, behaviour and educational attainment is profound:

It is clear that however it is labelled, poverty-related housing insecurity is associated with potential harm to children in terms of physical and psychological health, health behaviours, risk-taking, ‘delinquent’ behaviour, emotional and social well- being, and education. The vast majority of the literature that paints this overall picture is quantitative. While statistical analyses are crucial to understanding the prevalence of broad trends and the strength of their effects, they are necessarily limited in terms of the depth of understanding they can enable about the lived reality of housing insecurity experienced over time.

If you are living in private rented accommodation, your landlord may decide to sell up for all sorts of reasons meaning you have to find somewhere else to live. If you have pets, it can be really difficult to find another private let and social housing is so difficult to get. I spoke to someone who had had to move twice within ten months because of landlords selling up. And moving is not cheap, even in the best of circumstances. If you are living in poverty, the costs associated with constant moves are even more damaging and impact on your ability to provide even the basics.

Some of the stories in the report are absolutely heartbreaking.

All the moving that Tiffany had done, and in particular this latest move far from the things that structured her everyday life, affected her. It meant that currently she had a really long journey between ‘home’ and school, which in turn meant that she had relocated herself outside of her nominal home a temporary two bedroom flat where she had been placed with her mum) for more than half the week. It also meant that she felt stuck at school, unhappy

but trapped because moving schools would require knowing where home was. Tiffany also felt a certain tension around where it was she belonged – she didn’t feel a strong attachment to her new area and still identified strongly with the place where she had lived before, but she knew it wasn’t really hers to call home anymore. When we asked if she was hoping to move again, she responded by talking about her mum – about how her mum was going to be moved because her current place was only temporary and they could move her at any time –

and she absented herself from the narrative completely, suggesting a lack of attachment to the area where she now officially lived (albeit temporarily). We went on to ask about the neighbourhood she had moved to with her mum, and she described instead the area where her eldest sister lived, where she stayed on weeknights so as not to be late for school. This was suggestive not only of the coping mechanism she deployed in a context of temporary housing, but also of the persistence of her attachment to her old neighbourhood. And when we asked whether she had friends at home (meaning in her new area) as well as at school, Tiffany spoke first about friends in her old area, then about people in her new neighbourhood, vacillating over how to interpret ‘home’, indicating again that she didn’t quite know where it was that she belonged.

You can read the whole report here.

So what’s the solution? Building more houses for social rent is the obvious answer. And it should be a mainstream housing option. Ten years in a council house in Inverness gave my parents the security to establish their own careers and avoided the damage of insecure housing for my sister and I. Circumstances had forced both of them to leave school earlier than they should have done. Having access to relatively cheap and secure housing built the platform for the relative prosperity in which they find themselves today.

The Government that sorts out housing will do the most to increase wellbeing. I’ve always thought that and this report does not pull its punches as it highlights the dangers of not doing so.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings