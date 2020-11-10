A century since the birth of Roy Jenkins

The 11th of November is the 100th anniversary of the birth of a political giant who helped form the modern Liberal Democrat party.

Roy Jenkins made a huge political impact, firstly within the Labour party as a reforming Home Secretary in the 1960s bringing in reforming legislation on decriminalising homosexuality, modernising divorce laws, and liberalising censorship laws. Then as one of the four founding members of the SDP that was to merge with the Liberals to form the Liberal Democrats.

Having been elected deputy leader of the Labour party in 1970 in 1976 Jenkins ran for the leadership of the Labour Party. In what was possibly the most talented field of candidates to contest a UK leadership election, being up against Jim Callaghan, Tony Crosland, Tony Benn, Michael Foot and Dennis Healey. Ironically despite having a wealth of talent the Labour party over the next few years fell apart. Crosland died the next year, Jenkins formed the SDP in 1981, Benn and Healey were to fight it out in a bitter factional split, while Callaghan in 1976 and then Foot in 1980 as Labour leaders had to try and hold the fractious party together.

Despite his talents Jenkins had become increasingly disillusioned with the Labour Party’s move to the left in the 1970s and this helped prevent him winning the leadership election. Speaking in 1976 he said “I do not think that you can push public expenditure above 60% and maintain the values of a plural society with adequate freedom of choice. We are close to one of the frontiers of social democracy”. Thus highlighting the constant tension between on the one hand the social democratic belief in the need for high public spending to provide quality public services, eliminate poverty and ensure all have a decent income to live on, whilst avoiding a too big state that tramples on freedom and stifles initiative and hard work. Having lost the leadership to Jim Callaghan, Jenkins left parliament to become president of the European Commission.

In 1979 still out of British politics he delivered the Dimbleby lecture calling for a strengthening of the radical centre and warning of the increasing extremes of the Conservative and Labour parties, it made a huge impact. He considered joining the Liberal Party at the time but was advised by David Steel to wait and form a new party that could work with the Liberal Party.

Roy Jenkins along with Shirley Williams, Bill Rodgers and David Owen then formed the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1981. 28 Labour MPs, 1 Tory MP and numerous councillors joined the party. It surged briefly into an opinion poll lead in late 1981 and won a series of by-elections. In 1982 Jenkins was elected the first leader of the SDP and gained Glasgow Hillhead in a by-election. At the 1983 election he was given the, perhaps slightly inflated, title of “Prime Minister Designate” but he did achieve at 26% the highest vote for centre/liberal parties at a general election since 1923 and at just 2% behind Labour the closest the party has come to overtaking one of the two big parties since that 1923 election. He stood down following the election to be replaced as leader by David Owen.

Following the 1987 general election Roy Jenkins was a major figure in supporting the merger of the SDP and Liberal Parties that was to form the modern Liberal Democrats. David Owen meanwhile opposed merger vociferously. Roy Jenkins succeeded as SDP leader essentially because he was an instinctive liberal as well as a Social Democrat. David Owen failed as SDP leader, and nearly caused the collapse of the centre parties, because he was an instinctive, visceral, anti-liberal.

Roy Jenkins became a Lib Dem member of the House of Lords, and in his later years he was widely praised by then Labour leader Tony Blair. In 1998 Jenkins published the Jenkins Commission which recommended a change to the voting system in general elections to a more proportional system, sadly the Blair government failed to take it up and we still have to put up with the unfair first past the post system for general elections.

Roy Jenkins died in 2003. As well as being a towering political figure he was very much a renaissance man whose writings live on in a series of excellent biographies. In particular, Gladstone and Churchill which he was to write in later years and earlier works on past Prime Ministers Stanley Baldwin and Herbert Asquith among others. His own autobiography A Life at the Centre remains one of the favourites of the many 100s of British politicians of all stripes autobiographies that I have on my bookshelves.

* Michael Mullaney is Vice-Chair of the Social Democrat Group, an Executive Member on Lib Dem run Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council and the Lib Dem Finance spokesperson on Leicestershire County Council.