We must stand ready to act if Trump tantrums risk tipping Afghanistan into chaos

President Trump’s ‘termination’ of Defense Secretary Mark Esper should come as no surprise (given the terminator’s temperament – and that’s before his convincing defeat at the hands of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris). Because Secretary Esper was ready to resign in the event of his Commander-in-Chief’s electoral victory. He’d already written the letter.

His reasons why seem clear enough. Having ordered his troops back to base, he made public his refusal to condone even the possibility of their deployment on the streets of D.C., least of all to gas peaceful protestors for a photo opportunity outside of a church whose Bishop denounced the abhorrent abuse of power that had enabled it. President-elect Biden has drawn upon his faith – whatever your own beliefs – several times since his election, citing phrases of the powerful book that President Trump wielded as a prop so disgracefully.

But President Trump’s reason for sacking Esper now seems less clear. Most assume petty vengeance, a President affecting what little power he has left to ‘take out’ those who dared oppose him. A sign he is still President, in his own mind, by yielding his authority, perhaps. Or worst, an indication he plans to fulfil a campaign promise and is in full preparation for a 2024 campaign. To ‘End the Endless Wars’. Bring the troops home. An impossible prospect, at present, that would leave the future President Biden in a bind. To reverse, or abandon the region?

Were President Trump to order the withdrawal of all troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, it would not only represent an act of diplomatic vandalism, but herald in a period of dread chaos in the Middle East. – One that will come to bear on us, not safe-and-sound in The West. Such a betrayal of Afghanistan would doubtless clear the way for the Taliban to rock back into power and commence their hideous terror once again. Abandoning Iraq and the Levant would of course open the way for an ISIL resurgence. All the better for Iran and Russia.

The United Kingdom and the European Union must stand ready to fill any void – up to and including the increased deployment of troops ¬– that the outgoing-President Trump leaves open with capricious and incoherent orders, giving no thought to the future of those countries, or the negative externalities generated by the existence of any outlaw state, let alone the re-emergence of Afghanistan or Iraq as a haven or caliphate for global terrorists.

Such a prospect is unlikely to be popular, least of all amongst the Liberal Democrats, who stood firm against the illegal invasion of Iraq, despite all ‘evidence’ to the contrary. But Afghanistan must be allowed to set the course of its own future without coercion or terror. If the incumbent POTUS refuses to facilitate that out of spite or future self-interest, we must step in. It is the least we owe to that region; but bluntly, it is in our own security interests.

One of our past leaders warned of the consequences of inaction in the face of terror. Sir Paddy Ashdown’s book ‘Nein!’, on the German resistance to Hitler, is crucial reading today. With so many threats to liberal democracy, we cannot afford to delay in our responses, in our determination to see liberty prevail, to do the good, the right thing, even when our most ardent allies will not; no matter the cost. That is who we are. That is Liberalism, offering a place in the fellowship of free societies to those who would take it up, and fight to do so. We have a duty of assistance to such peoples who would fight to take our hand. And the Afghan people have fought. We encouraged them to do so for forty years. We cannot abandon them.

The EU can bring to bear all of its ‘leadiator’ skills – being accomplished in bringing together disparate interests and as the lead-mediator, resolving intractable blockades between regional players, as demonstrated during the Paris Climate talks – to aid Afghanistan in its journey towards security and stability. The UK should join them, committed as we are to the region and able to bring our hard-wrought expertise to help with the dilemma those peoples face.

If we fail, soon enough, innocent Afghans will be dragged into facilities we built before fleeing, and be executed once again. We cannot allow that grievous wrong to happen. Not again. It is both politically possible and morally permissible that we intervene. There is a mandate. And if President Trump continues with his graceless behaviour and abandons Afghanistan – possibly even Iraq – we must step in, however intervention-shy we are as a political party or country, those recent failures and follies burned into our collective memory. We must demand that Right overcome grievous wrong, and the good be allowed to thrive.

We have the capability. We have said all of the warm words. Now? We must demonstrate what our word is worth, show our commitment to a region that with a little stability could experience great economic growth, securing the peace so desperately sought. We must stand in, if necessary, as we await the inauguration of President Biden, and then his foreign policy. We must stand ready to fulfil this responsibility even if Biden will not. Anything less is cowardice and the worst betrayal. Even with morality and sentiment set aside? It is strategic folly. We must prepare for the tantrums of Trump. We hope for the renewed intervention and strategic oversight of President-elect Biden. But we must accept: being ‘aggressive’, in order to maintain peace and stability? That is right, to prevent grievous wrong. That terror will return if we abandon Afghanistan and the wider region.

* Johnny McDermott is a Glasgow University Law graduate who is studying for his Masters with a focus on moral and political philosophy.