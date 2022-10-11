How do we win the arguments for Proportional Representation?

Labour’s National Executive effectively vetoed a motion passed by an overwhelming majority of party delegates at its Annual Conference to replace First Past The Post with Proportional Representation for British general elections. Doubtless this decision was influenced by recent opinion polling and seat projections which, if accurate, suggest that Labour are on course to win a majority in excess of three hundred seats. Who knows, perhaps such a disproportionate result may be the catalyst for electoral reform.

Before the next general election, whilst Labour grassroots members continue to pressure its leadership into supporting PR, we Liberal Democrats should change the terms of debate over electoral reform, and to that end educate the public about what PR entails.

In Britain, when electoral reform is debated, FPTP and PR are horrifically misrepresented. FPTP is portrayed as a standalone voting system, rather than just one of many majoritarian systems such as Alternative Voting or Two-round System. Meanwhile, PR systems are homogenised to the extent that majoritarian systems other than FPTP, namely AV, are misrepresented as forms of PR. Public miseducation about PR has allowed its opponents to craft horror stories of unworkable fragmented Parliaments and headache-inducing means of calculating results, patronisingly presenting FPTP as the safer, simpler system. If we hope to ever replace FPTP, debate over electoral reform should be about how we adopt PR rather than whether we should. This requires us to inform the public how the different systems work, not Single Transferable Voting, particularly in countering common anti-PR arguments.

A major argument presented against PR is that it would weaken the constituency connection between voters and MPs that FPTP purportedly provides. Under FPTP, voters often feel that their MP does not truly represent them, likely because they belong to a party not supported by even half of the electorate. In arguing for PR, in addition to emphasising the direct link between votes cast and seats awarded, we should also state that many PR systems do provide constituency connections, challenging anti-PR assumptions that the entire country would constitute one massive multimember constituency. STV, our preferred model, features multimember constituencies represented by teams of MPs reflective of local opinion. Additional Member System combines single-member FPTP constituencies with List-PR to ensure proportionality. And, List-PR may operate using multiple multimember constituencies, as with Scandinavian countries, rather than a single nationwide one, as with the Netherlands and Israel.

Another major argument presented against PR is that it allows extremist parties to enter Parliament and thus influence government policy. UKIP’s hypothetical win of eighty-three seats in 2015 and the likely inclusion of their populist, nationalist, xenophobic policies in any agreement with the Conservatives is often cited as an example. However, owing to FPTP’s spoiler effect, the Conservatives have persevered against a broadly divided left by co-opting UKIP’s or Reform UK’s policies, chiefly opposition to immigration, to attract their voters. Given the Conservative government’s recent actions, can anyone honestly distinguish between that ‘moderate’ major party and the ‘extremist’ Reform UK and UKIP? We must emphasise that PR systems often include electoral thresholds that prevent extremist parties from winning seats and Parliament from becoming kaleidoscopically fragmented. Such thresholds are usually three or five per cent of vote casts rather than one out of every 650 as insinuated by opponents of PR. Also, we should make voters consider whether it would be best for ‘extremist’ policies to be advocated only by parties with proportionate but minuscule parliamentary representation subject to a cordon sanitaire, or for such policies to be adopted and implemented by major government parties to frustrate fringe parties only electorally.

And the last major argument presented against PR is that it leads to legislative agendas which no-one voted for, in contrast to FPTP which delivers strong, single-party governments. Not only does FPTP not guarantee single-party government, as the events of the 2010s will attest, but the agendas of single-party governments are supported only by a plurality of voters, not a majority. We should emphasise that the legislative agendas created under PR, whether through coalitions or confidence and supply agreements, feature policies which are mutually advocated by parties which hold a combined majority of seats in Parliament and are thus agreeable to a majority of the electorate.

Although this may appear to confuse the issue, it is a lack of understanding by the voting public about how specific PR systems work, and the eager willingness of opponents of PR to misinform, that is actively barring the adoption of a fairer voting system, and a better style of politics.

* Samuel James Jackson has been a grassroots member of the Liberal Democrats, affiliated with the Calderdale branch, since 2017, and is currently studying at the University of Leeds for a Master’s degree in History.